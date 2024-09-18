Perception Point Wins Prestigious SC Media Award for Best Threat Detection Technology 2024

The Company's Advanced Email Security solution is recognized for its GenAI innovations powering detection accuracy and all-included managed Incident Response service

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading provider of advanced email and workspace security solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the 2024 SC Media Award for Best Threat Detection Technology . This esteemed recognition highlights the company's innovation and leadership in protecting organizations against the most advanced cyber threats in a cost-effective way.

The SC Awards, now in its 27th year, honors the most cutting-edge solutions in the cybersecurity industry. Perception Point's Advanced Email Security solution stood out for its ability to address the increasing complexity of threats driven by GenAI-fueled attacks. With traditional security measures often falling short, Perception Point's solution offers 99.95% detection accuracy, near real-time prevention, and rapid remediation for even the most sophisticated threats.

"These award recipients represent the very best of what the cybersecurity community has to offer," said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. "Each winner has shown a commitment to advancing the industry with forward-thinking solutions and an ability to adapt to new challenges. Their contributions help drive progress in securing our digital environments."

SC Media judges praised Perception Point's solution for its AI-driven detection engines , which thoroughly scan all content—text, files, and URLs—across various platforms. The solution incorporates innovative features like the GenAI Decoder™ , designed to detect social engineering-based threats such as Business Email Compromise (BEC) by analyzing text context and patterns, as well as its advanced defenses against quishing and evasive phishing attacks. The judges also reviewed real-world case studies to assess Perception Point's impact including Red Bull, Flow Control Group and more .

Perception Point's platform goes beyond email security, safeguarding the modern workspace, with email, browser and SaaS app security in a unified platform. The solution also integrates its fully managed Incident Response service , powered by the GPThreat Hunter , an autonomous IR agent that leverages GPT-4 and other LLM models to automate detection and response, reducing Security Operations Center (SOC) workloads by up to 75%. This all-included service is a significant differentiator, helping organizations stay ahead of even the most evasive threats. The company's effectiveness and customer satisfaction are evidenced by a 4.9/5 rating on the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer Report , the highest score of any vendor in the category.

"We are honored to receive the SC Media Award for Best Threat Technology," said Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point. "This award is a testament to our solution's leading innovation and our unwavering dedication to protecting our customers, no matter what their size, from advanced, targeted attacks. Our AI-powered advanced threat prevention platform, combined with a unique all-included 24/7 managed Incident Response service, allows security teams to stay ahead of even the most evasive cyber threats."

