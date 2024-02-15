Perception Unveils Innovative AI Tool Enabling Designers to Translate Words into Color Palettes

News provided by

Perception Systems

15 Feb, 2024, 18:45 ET

The new tool, Perception Studio, merges AI and color psychology together to help users make impactful design decisions 

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Perception, the design intelligence company, announced the launch of Perception Studio – a new offering to help designers effortlessly craft color palettes within an intuitive, web-based platform. Combining generative AI with in-depth color psychology research, Perception Studio is poised to transform how color choices are made in the design industry.   

Perception Studio's comprehensive tools empower designers to tell cohesive brand stories through color. Using its integrated all-in-one-tool, creatives can receive AI recommended color palettes by seamlessly blending their brand colors with carefully chosen keywords that convey the precise mood or inspiration desired for a project. Starting today, creatives can subscribe to Perception Studio, with plans starting at $11 per month, unlocking access to a range of features including: 

  • AI-assisted Color Palette Builder: Unlimited use of palette building tools to generate custom color palettes with instant AI-powered recommendations.
  • Color Palette Analyzer: Validate your own color choices by requesting a detailed analysis based on color psychology research.
  • Creative Inspiration: Full access to Perception's Palette Dictionary containing over 50M+ color palettes definitions indexed by individual colors and words.

"Our Perception Studio offering marks a significant milestone in the intersection of AI and design," said Mike Merchant, CEO and Founder of Perception. "While large language models can be used to generate images and videos, these systems are truly black boxes to designers providing limited creative control over the results. We're laser-focused on creating tools that keep the brush in the artists' hands, while using AI in a very pragmatic way."   

Perception Studio enables creators to unlock the language of design, offering a pathway to deeper emotional resonance with their audience. To learn more about and subscribe to Perception Studio visit https://www.perception.io

About Perception
Perception is at the forefront of integrating AI technology and color psychology research into innovative tools that elevate the design process. Founded by Mike Merchant (CEO), Perception envisions a world where every creative professional can make meaningful design decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.perception.io

CONTACT: Christopher Farron, [email protected], 949-420-0848

SOURCE Perception Systems

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.