Perceptive Discovery and Certis Oncology Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Development

BOSTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Discovery, a leading preclinical CRO supporting radiopharmaceutical and oncology drug development, and Certis Oncology, an AI-enabled precision oncology and translational science company, today announced a strategic collaboration that combines Certis Oncology's expertise developing clinically relevant patient-derived models with Perceptive Discovery's global capabilities in radiochemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, multimodal imaging, and quantitative image analysis to support end-to-end radiopharmaceutical development programs.

Through the collaboration, Certis Oncology will provide non-exclusive study-ready in vivo PDX models spanning a broad range of tumor types and molecular profiles. These clinically relevant test systems will be incorporated into Perceptive Discovery's integrated preclinical workflows to support the evaluation of targeted radiotherapeutics and radiotracers with enhanced translational insight.

"As radiopharmaceutical programs become increasingly sophisticated, sponsors are looking for preclinical approaches that deliver deeper translational insight and stronger biological context," said Ben Murphy, CEO of Perceptive Discovery. "The addition of Certis Oncology's clinically characterized PDX models complements Perceptive Discovery's integrated radiochemistry, imaging, and translational research capabilities, allowing us to provide sponsors with more comprehensive strategies for evaluating radiopharmaceutical therapies."

"As oncology development becomes more data-rich and biologically complex, translational success depends on connecting predictive insight with clinically relevant validation," said Peter Ellman, President and CEO of Certis Oncology. "Through our collaboration with Perceptive Discovery, we are helping advance a more integrated translational approach for the growing U.S. radiopharmaceutical market."

Collaboration Highlights

Through this collaboration, Perceptive Discovery will expand the translational oncology capabilities available within its radiopharmaceutical development workflows by incorporating access to clinically characterized Certis Oncology PDX models. The collaboration is designed to support sponsors seeking more biologically relevant approaches for evaluating targeted radiotherapeutics and radiotracers.

Areas of focus include:

Incorporation of patient-derived tumor models into integrated radiopharmaceutical research programs spanning in vitro characterization, in vivo imaging, biodistribution, and efficacy assessment.





Expanded access to molecularly characterized oncology models to support target-specific and indication-focused radiopharmaceutical development strategies.





Combined scientific expertise in translational oncology, radiochemistry, multimodal imaging, and quantitative analysis to help generate decision-ready preclinical datasets.





Flexible study approaches tailored to sponsor objectives, including support for exploratory, translational, and IND-enabling research programs.

This collaboration further strengthens Perceptive Discovery's ability to provide integrated preclinical solutions designed to improve translational insight and support more informed radiopharmaceutical development decisions.

About Perceptive Discovery

Perceptive Discovery is a leading preclinical and translational research organization supporting oncology, CNS, and radiopharmaceutical development from discovery through early clinical translation. Through integrated expertise in radiochemistry, multimodal imaging, quantitative analysis, and in vitro and in vivo research, Perceptive Discovery helps sponsors generate decision-ready data that reduces risk and accelerates development toward the clinic.

For more information about Perceptive Discovery visit: https://www.perceptive.com/about-perceptive-discovery/.

About Certis Oncology

Certis Oncology is an AI-enabled translational science company dedicated to realizing the promise of precision oncology. By integrating predictive modeling, dynamic exploration of multi-modal datasets, and functional validation in clinically relevant patient-derived cancer models, Certis generates Oncology Intelligence®—highly predictive, decision-ready insights that help pharmaceutical companies select better drug candidates, design smarter development strategies, and improve the probability of clinical success. Founded in 2016, Certis operates a CLIA-certified, AAALAC- and OLAW-accredited laboratory in San Diego's Sorrento Valley life sciences hub.

For more information about Certis Oncology visit: https://www.certisoncology.com/.

SOURCE Perceptive Discovery