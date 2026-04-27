Perceptive eClinical Launches Technology-Enabled Clinical Supply Consultancy in Alliance with Trialzen

Expert-led clinical supply strategy powered by advanced planning and analytics technologies.

NOTTINGHAM, England and LASNE, Belgium, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive eClinical, a leading provider of interactive response technology (IRT) and eClinical solutions, and Trialzen, an expert-led Forecasting and Supply Technology company, today announced an alliance supporting Perceptive eClinical in the launch of its Clinical Intelligence Consultancy Service, Perceptive Clinical Intelligence. This transforms its long–standing clinical supply expertise into a fully integrated, expert–led service spanning the entire clinical trial lifecycle and enabled by Trialzen's advanced clinical supply planning technologies.

Perceptive Clinical Intelligence combines Perceptive's deep expertise in randomization and clinical supply optimization with data-driven, technology enabled mathematical optimization, simulation, and forecasting to support smarter planning across the trial lifecycle. This integrated offering helps sponsors design, stress test, and manage clinical supply strategies with greater confidence and operational control. By formalizing its in-house expertise and therapeutic experience, Perceptive unifies randomization, trial supply management technologies and clinical supply consulting to enable more informed, scalable, and lower risk supply decision making.

"Clinical trial supply decisions are too critical to rely on tools alone," said Malcolm Morrissey, Head of Perceptive Clinical Intelligence. "While supply discussions often focus on stock levels and overage, the real risk is patient impact. Supply availability determines whether visits happen, treatment is delivered on time, and sites can operate with confidence. Effective supply management means looking beyond IP numbers to understand patient continuity and visit level risk across the entire trial."

Industry benchmarks show that approximately 50% of Clinical Finished Goods (CFG) manufactured for clinical trials are never administered to patients, representing hundreds of millions of dollars in wasted drug supply each year1.

"Setting up Perceptive Clinical Intelligence reflects the next step in Perceptive's evolution, combining deep clinical supply and randomization expertise with data–driven technology to enable smarter supply planning, and increased supply confidence, and continuity across the trial lifecycle," said Shaun Hopgood, Chief Operating Officer at Perceptive eClinical.

Perceptive eClinical and Trialzen have each delivered proven results for sponsors, with real–world engagements generating savings exceeding $1 million and materially reducing supply overage.

A Technology Enabled, Expert-Led Approach

Delivered by Perceptive's in–house specialists, the consultancy is built on 30 years of experience supporting biotech and large pharma across randomization and clinical supply management. It combines Perceptive's proven supply–modelling expertise with Trialzen's advanced calculation and simulation engine, fully integrated into Perceptive's next–generation platform, Clinphone Pro.

Anchored in deep oncology expertise, where global scale, complex dosing, and multi–layered supply chains increase planning risk, the consultancy also draws on experience across Endocrinology and Metabolism, and Infectious Diseases, and supports emerging areas such as Precision and Nuclear Medicine, and Cell and Gene Therapies.

Reflecting on this alliance and its objectives, Cedric Druck, CEO and Co–Founder of Trialzen, commented: "Trialzen was built by clinical supply experts who spent years watching planning decisions get made on spreadsheets and gut feel, then handed off to execution systems with no feedback loop. This collaboration with Perceptive closes that gap. By integrating our forecasting and simulation capabilities directly with their IRT platform, we enable sponsors to move from scenario planning to operational action in a single environment, with full transparency at every step."

At the heart of this alliance is a shared belief that clinical supply planning and execution should live in one connected environment. "Together, Perceptive and Trialzen are working toward a unified way of operating, where strategic decisions and day–to–day execution come together, enabling greater visibility, smarter scenarios, and more confident supply decisions from manufacturing through to patient dosing". said Tony Street, Senior Vice President Strategy at Trialzen.

Clients benefit from:

Faster study start-up and smoother amendments through early supply optimization

Higher quality supply decisions driven by expert oversight and data backed insight

Greater confidence through strategic expert consultancy for complex trials

Mid-study forecast adjustments and up-to-date quantitative support for key decisions

About Perceptive eClinical

Perceptive eClinical is a trusted leader in delivering advanced trial capabilities. With over 30 years of proven Interactive Response Technology (IRT) and supply management expertise, more than 500 regulatory approvals and support for three million patients worldwide, we deliver reliability, security and precision. This is reflected in our consistently high customer satisfaction score of 4.5 out of 5 over the past three years. Our future-proof IRT solution, Clinphone Pro, helps sponsors manage the speed, complexity and personalization of modern clinical trials. Built for flexibility and seamless integration, it supports smarter, more efficient studies across all phases and therapeutic areas. In 2025, Perceptive eClinical was recognized as a leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment for RTSM Solutions, affirming our commitment to innovation, global delivery excellence and measurable value for sponsors and CROs.

About Trialzen

Trialzen is a technology company built by industry experts specializing in clinical trial supply forecasting and planning. Its Forecast & Planning Solution (FPS) is a purpose-built SaaS platform that enables sponsors and CROs to model, simulate, and optimize clinical supply strategies across the full trial lifecycle. Built by clinical supply experts, Trialzen combines advanced mathematical modelling and analytics with a transparent, user-friendly interface, allowing teams to evaluate scenarios, anticipate risk, and make informed supply decisions with speed and confidence.

Sources

McKinsey & Company, Clinical Supply Chains insights

Media Contact: Zara Broadfield, Marketing Director Perceptive eClinical, [email protected]

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SOURCE Perceptive eClinical Ltd