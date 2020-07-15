Perceptive Solutions, Inc. Announces Release of WoundZoom Integrated Wound Management Solution

STEVENS POINT, Wis., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Solutions, Inc. today announced the release of its new WoundZoom Wound Centric EMR System and three-dimensional (3D) wound imaging software solution.

WoundZoom is an integrated wound management solution, comprised of the WoundZoom Wound Centric EMR System, 3D Imaging Hardware, Remote Patient Monitoring and Reporting and Analytics, which bring advanced digital intelligence to wound care, improving provider performance and patient outcomes.

"The team at Perceptive Solutions is committed to modernizing wound care and is dedicated to advancing clinical workflows, 3D imaging and documentation solutions for caregivers and improving patient and business outcomes through the use of digital technologies," said President Mark Lacerte.

The intuitive WoundZoom Wound Centric EMR System provides automated workflow management to increase staff productivity, wound assessment, and treatment documentation through real-time clinical dashboards, along with reporting and analytic capabilities to meet facility, clinical and compliance needs.

WoundZoom 3D Imaging Hardware provides full EMR capabilities for increased productivity, along with accurate, non-contact, 3-dimensional wound imaging, which captures length, width, depth, area and volume. The proprietary software leverages artificial intelligence to generate automated tissue classification and composition and features an easy and precise wound border detection and measurement process.

"The early response from the market has been overwhelmingly positive, reinforcing our product portfolio providing intelligent wound care at the bedside. Our non-contact 3D imaging capabilities provide accurate and consistent wound measurements, tissue classification and wound documentation throughout the continuum of care, regardless of care setting," said Lacerte.

Remote Patient Monitoring capabilities are available both offline and online and allow users to provide uninterrupted care at the bedside. The intelligent clinical workflow management streamlines the documentation process from patient intake, wound assessment and measurement through wound healing progression and documentation.

About Perceptive Solutions, Inc.

Guided by the principles of design, Perceptive Solutions, (Inc.) fortifies healthcare's technical, business and clinical professionals with thoughtfully devised, expertly engineered and intelligently connected wound imaging, diagnostic, treatment, analytic and reporting solutions to ensure the constant quality of each partner's performance.

SOURCE Perceptive Solutions, Inc.