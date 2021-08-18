Percepto Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Autonomous Drone-in-a-Box Market

Percepto's highly valuable, remote autonomous solutions portfolio, including their market-leading Sparrow drone-in-a-box, empowers their customers to embrace the benefits of automation across their operations.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global autonomous drone-in-a-box (DIB) solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Percepto Ltd. with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for dominating and advancing the market with its industry-best, remote autonomous drone-in-a-box for industrial sites.

"Percepto boasts the highest number of DIB deployments, most mature product line, and the most extensive customer base in the market, firmly underlining its leadership position. The company was among the first to be included in the 'gold standard' FAA's Type Certification approval process. Its autonomous technology has played a critical role in gaining waivers for beyond visual line of sight flight for clients in various countries, including the US, Italy, Portugal, and Israel," noted Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "As Percepto works collaboratively with clients to gather information about their production performance, requirements, and daily challenges, it can better understand and anticipate the industry's needs and ultimately entrench itself in the market."

Percepto's DIB Sparrow is the most deployed solution on the market, primarily serving critical infrastructure sites, including power plants, mines, oil and gas refineries, and ports and terminals. Housed in its all-weather charging base, Sparrow is the most ruggedized DIB available and handles various payloads, including 4K day and thermal cameras to perform any task required by clients. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the level of Sparrow's automation appealed to a broader client base who urgently required remote monitoring and protection due to higher numbers of crucial staff being absent on-site, including auto and CPG manufacturers.

Sparrow is managed by Percepto's Autonomous Inspection and Monitoring (AIM) platform. Percepto AIM sets a new end-to-end monitoring standard for critical infrastructure and assets, paving the way for the remote operations center of the future. The platform's unique open architecture enables the operation of third-party robots alongside their autonomous Sparrow DIB, providing visual data management and analysis from both aerial and on-the-ground sources to report trends, anomalies, and risk alerts. The platform also seamlessly delivers reports enabling industrial facilities to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency and reduce operational costs without human intervention. Any staff member can request data, and Percepto AIM will deploy the most suitable robot independently without human accompaniment to retrieve and stream the required data.

"Percepto continuously demonstrates its spirit of innovation by swiftly adding new capabilities to meet the exact needs of clients. The company provides clients with quick and easy access to relevant site data and insights that are delivered in an easy-to-understand format to the right personnel in management, operations, safety, and maintenance and security units," said Whynott. "By reducing human error and increasing safety, Percepto's advanced technology enables their clients to drive efficiency, reduce costs and safeguard staff.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization demonstrating excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Percepto

Percepto is at the forefront of redefining how industrial sites and critical infrastructure are holistically inspected and monitored, harnessing remote robotics to autonomously collect, aggregate, and analyze visual data.

Leveraging its experience with Percepto Sparrow, the most deployed drone-in-a-box solution on the market, the company introduced Percepto AIM (Autonomous Inspection and Monitoring), the first end-to-end autonomous inspection and monitoring platform. Percepto AIM empowers the remote operation center of the future to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency, increase safety and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2014, Percepto's solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 customers in more than 10 countries including ENEL, Florida Power and Light and Verizon. The company is the recipient of the Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. For more information, visit www.percepto.co .

