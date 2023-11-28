Percepto Receives Significant FAA Approval to Remotely Operate Full Drone Fleet by One Operator

This groundbreaking approval allows for operation of up to 30 Percepto autonomous drones for cost effective critical infrastructure inspection

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepto , an industry-leading autonomous inspection and monitoring solutions provider, today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted the company a nationwide waiver to operate a full fleet of Percepto drones remotely by one operator. While previous Percepto operations required one pilot to monitor and operate one drone, this new approval allows for commercial operation of up to 30 drones, simultaneously with one pilot, redefining drone automation and remote operations.

For heavy industry, namely oil & gas, utilities and other energy stakeholders, this significantly reduces operational expenses and increases operational efficiencies. With this approval, Percepto heavy industry customers can finally implement large-scale drone fleet inspections by safely, quickly and effortlessly scaling their drone programs. Moreover, it lowers costs for new entrants seeking to utilize drones to enhance their operations for the first time and encourages more market players to establish new drone programs, which is now more cost effective than ever.

This waiver builds on Percepto's years of regulatory efforts, allowing for safe nationwide drone BVLOS operations with no humans on site or the need for expensive radars, using remote pre-flight checks, extensive automation, and now the ability to operate up to 30 drone-in-a-box systems simultaneously. It also comes as the last piece of the remote operations puzzle, alongside Percepto's state-of-the-art drone-in-a-box hardware and autonomous inspection software.

"For years, Percepto has been leading the remote inspection revolution - both on the regulatory and technology fronts," said Percepto Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Ariel Avitan. "Simply put, with large-scale remote inspections we'll see fewer large-scale safety and environmental failures across critical infrastructure."

"Percepto is very grateful for the FAA's approval of this waiver, the true holy grail, which was achieved through years of continued cooperation with the FAA," said Neta Gliksman, Percepto VP of Policy and Government Affairs. "This is opening doors for critical inspection operations for our clients, expanding the possibilities and scale of autonomous inspection technology."

"Percepto's approval from the FAA to remotely operate drone fleets sets the stage for transformative advancements in various industries," says Delek US Chief Information and Data Officer, Ido Biger. "Delek plans to utilize remote inspection technology to minimize our environmental footprint and boost employee and community safety at scale."

About Percepto

Percepto is the leading autonomous inspection and monitoring solution provider, revolutionizing how industrial sites monitor and inspect their critical infrastructure and assets.

Listed in TIME magazine's 100 Best Inventions of 2021, Percepto's AIM platform fully automates visual data workflows from capture to insight, leveraging the Percepto Air drone-in-a-box portfolio, alongside other robots and visual sensors. Using advanced machine learning and AI, Percepto AIM provides an end-to-end autonomous inspection and monitoring solution to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency, increase safety and reduce operational costs.

Percepto's solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 customers on six continents including Siemens Energy, Delek US, Koch Fertilizer and ICL Dead Sea Works. The company is the recipient of multiple prestigious awards including Edison Gold Award and Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award.

For more information, visit www.percepto.co

