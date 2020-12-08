Perceptyx Research Identifies Five Key Lessons Critical for HR Leaders in 2021

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptyx , the leading employee experience and people analytics platform, today released five key lessons for company leaders to take into 2021. These lessons are based on what Perceptyx has learned through its research since COVID-19 began impacting workplaces in early 2020.

Perceptyx has worked with hundreds of large global organizations to survey more than 750,000 employees about their specific work situations and how they and their organizations are addressing key issues. In analyzing the results, Perceptyx has identified data patterns that vary from anything they have seen in the past 20 years. The data makes clear that when the business context is unfamiliar, as it is today, leaders can't rely on past experiences to address today's issues. Too much has changed and what used to work, likely won't now.

"2020 has fundamentally altered the processes that HR functions are responsible for - from where we work, to how we work, to how we onboard, train, and exit employees, to how we pay them, provide benefits, and give them time off," said Sarah Johnson, VP Enterprise Surveys and Analytics at Perceptyx. "In an uncertain world, we don't have the luxury of guessing. As leaders, we need to know for sure what is most important and what actions will resonate. There is real power in data and analytics to help organizations address the myriad of changes, as we have seen through the successes our clients have had using data to make informed, actionable decisions."

The survey data Perceptyx collected points to five key lessons that every organization should take into account in 2021:

Move Beyond Engagement. While engagement is, and always has been, a bellwether in determining the health of a company's culture, right now it simply isn't enough. We cannot rely on outcome measures alone; we need to listen "in the moment" and respond quickly. As the working world shifts, it is critical to listen to employees to learn specifically what they need to be successful. Real-time data provides insights that help not only inform strategy and policy in a very significant and powerful way, but also to help map the eventual return to the workplace.

"Times of upheaval can also be times of great innovation and change. This is the time to rethink everything, and to do so quickly and visibly," Johnson continued. "This moment is a golden opportunity for the HR function to influence the direction of the organization, to come to the table with facts, data, and insights that will enable the organization to navigate the uncertainty and find a new path to success."

