Perceptyx Thought Leaders Featured at 2021 Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology Conference

TEMECULA, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptyx , the employee survey and people analytics platform, is presenting four sessions at the upcoming 36th Annual Conference of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP), to be held virtually April 15-17. With nearly 10,000 international members, SIOP is the world's largest professional organization for industrial and organizational psychologists, providing a platform for scientists, academics, consultants, and practitioners to collaborate, implement, and evaluate cutting-edge solutions to workplace challenges.

"The SIOP Annual Conference is one of the premier events in our industry, providing Perceptyx a platform to both share our expertise and showcase the insights we've developed working with hundreds of global clients," said Mark Gonzales, senior vice president of professional services at Perceptyx. "The people and organizational challenges of the past year are clearly highlighted in the diversity of topics represented by our team and on the conference agenda overall. The mandate for organizations to deploy strategic employee listening and analytics programs, and develop thoughtful, data-driven actions in response, has never been greater."

Perceptyx-led sessions and panels include:

Hindsight is 2020: What 2020 Taught Us About Employee Listening and People Analytics

Sarah Johnson , Ph.D. | VP Enterprise Surveys and Analytics

Brett Wells , Ph.D. | Director of People Analytics

Messy Validation VI: What Would You Do If...?

Brett Wells , Ph.D. | Director of People Analytics

Supporting and Retaining Parents and Caregivers in the COVID-19 Era and Beyond

Megan Steckler , M.A. | Senior Consultant

Taylor Scotese , M.S. | Research Consultant

Emily Killham , M.A. | Senior Consultant

A New War for Talent: Should Battle Plans Differ by Gender?

Ellen Lovell , Ph.D. | Senior Consultant

Emily Killham , M.A. | Senior Consultant

This year's all-virtual format for SIOP allows for an expanded calendar of both pre-conference workshops, and live synchronous and asynchronous sessions. Registrants can access online sessions and events beginning Wednesday, April 14th, continuing through Friday, May 7. Find a complete schedule summary for SIOP here .

About Perceptyx

Since its founding in 2003, Perceptyx has been redefining the employee insights industry, delivering enterprise-level employee surveys and people analytics to over 400 clients, including more than 30% of the Fortune 100. With an unrivaled technology platform and a tailor-made, flexible approach, the Perceptyx technology makes it easy for managers, HR, and business leaders to discover insights deep within large and complex organizations, driving meaningful action to improve business outcomes. Driven by a deep intellectual curiosity and a culture of innovation, Perceptyx is challenging the status quo — to help people and organizations See The Way Forward.

