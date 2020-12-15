Perch Acquires 20th Brand in First Operating Year

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perch , a technology-driven e-commerce company that acquires and operates top Amazon Marketplace businesses with winning products in their respective categories, today announced it has closed on the acquisition of its 20th Amazon FBA company. The Company is profitable and has grown monthly revenues by 33X since the start of the year.

Third-party sellers now account for more than half of retail sales on Amazon. While many consumers may not realize they are supporting small businesses when shopping through the e-commerce giant, in reality, 60 percent of the products bought are from entrepreneurs, small business owners who took a risk, started a FBA business, and hustled their way to the top of their respective category.

"E-commerce has been growing faster than the broader retail and consumer goods markets for a long time, and that has only accelerated due to the pandemic," said Chris Bell, CEO of Perch. "At the same time, Amazon has provided a world of opportunity to sellers from all over the world, from every age group, to start a business and attract hundreds of millions of eyeballs through its global platform and fulfillment services. It's never been more possible for entrepreneurs to build a brand worth millions of dollars in just a few short years, and we are proud that now over 20 entrepreneurs have chosen to entrust their brand to Perch to carry the brand forward after an exit."

The consumer products industry is a $13 trillion market. There have never been so many tools available for entrepreneurs to dive into the thriving marketplace and see a quick turnaround on their efforts with the right products and the right buyers.

"A lot of it comes down to the chemistry with a buyer when it comes to selling your business," said Idan Barzilay, the previous CEO of Bnext, who sold his seven-figure company to Perch earlier this year just two years after launching. "You want to make sure you trust the buyer, that they have experience buying, scaling, and growing other successful marketplace businesses. The team at Perch made it fast and easy - they came to make a deal and demonstrated that they were a serious buyer. I appreciated their transparency and professionalism throughout the acquisition process."

Recent reports from Amazon said independent businesses on its platform experienced 60 percent growth year-over-year during the Black Friday-Cyber Monday (BFCM) weekend, surpassing $4.8 billion in worldwide sales. Nearly all of them were small and medium-sized businesses.

"This is a truly remarkable time for e-commerce, as we are witnessing what was once a highly fragmented, 'wild west' market start to consolidate," said Alex Finkelstein, General Partner at Spark Capital, an investor in Perch. "We're proud of the progress that Perch has made in its first year of operation. I expect we will see continued rapid growth as more entrepreneurs tap into Amazon's well-oiled machine and look to bring more of their operations under the umbrella of a Company like Perch that has the resources, knowledge and expertise to take their businesses to the next level of success."

In the past year, Perch has acquired a diverse set of consumer brands, including Satina womens leggings; Bnext , a top seller of virtual reality headsets and toys for kids; Flathead products , a leading brand of reusable silicone straws; GYMBee, a leading supplier of exercise bands and fitness equipment, and many more.

