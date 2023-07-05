Perch Houses launches new co-living service for 55+ middle-income women.

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Until today, living in a beautiful house for less than a 1-bedroom apartment was impossible. Now, Perch Houses has made that a reality by creating a unique co-living service for 55+ women in spacious suburban homes.

Problems we solve

At Perch Houses we believe that living in an affordable home and experiencing shared community will lead to improved quality of life and healthier living.

Today, however, many Americans are in danger of missing out on this basic necessity. In 2021, 47% of all Americans over age 65 (54 Million) were designated "middle class." We call the middle income population who have less than $500k in total assets the "forgotten middle."

According to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University , between 2019 and 2021, the share of cost-burdened renters grew by 2.6 percentage points to 49 percent of renter households, approaching the 51 percent peak posted in 2011 in the wake of the Great Recession.

Further, according to the National Council on Aging , evidence reveals that social isolation and loneliness hinder good health, putting older adults at risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer's disease, and even death.

"We desperately need more affordable housing options for middle income 55+ women. We also need to create intentional communities to avoid isolation and loneliness as women age. Perch Houses is designed to address these important needs," said Perch Houses co-founders Wing Pepper and Kyle Sobus.

How it works

Perch Houses leases single family homes and rents out individual bedrooms to qualifying, compatibility-matched women. We provide affordable rent, shared utilities and services, and community support through co-living. Perch Houses also takes the worry out of property leasing by managing all aspects of the landlord and renter experience. Perch Houses manages marketing and renter acquisition, renter compatibility matching, and lease management.

About Perch Houses

Perch Houses was developed in the Healthworx Venture Studio in early 2023. We believe that an affordable home environment combining a friendly community feeling with easier access to support services will lead to improved quality of life and healthier living. Our first homes are in the Northern Virginia area. After a successful launch in the DMV area, Perch Houses will bring affordable living with community for 55+ women to other major metropolitan areas in the United States.

About Healthworx Venture Studio

Healthworx Studio is a non-profit venture studio with a mission to build businesses that make healthcare better for everyone. Bringing together healthcare and payer expertise with business strategy, product design, and engineering, Healthworx Studio is building a portfolio of companies to address significant challenges associated with healthcare quality, access, and affordability. Based in Washington, DC the organization is currently focused on addressing challenges associated with care delivery, insuretech, and underserved populations.

SOURCE Perch Houses