Perch Mobility Raises Seed Funding With Lorentzen Investments, LLC

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perch Mobility, the premier provider of portable charging pods that fuel the micromobility industry, announced today the close of its successful seed round funding, which will enable the company to expand coverage into key strategic markets across the U.S. and to deploy over 20 commercial modular electric scooter charging stations across the nation, with emphasis on California and Texas.

Perch Mobility owns and operates a network of micromobility charging centers ("Portals"), which it leases to professional chargers and scooter operators to bulk-charge scooters and e-bikes close to their primary service areas. The Portals are modular and can be configured either to charge up to 105 scooters at a time or serve as battery swap stations for other small electric vehicles (or any combination thereof). Portals are conveniently located in high-density micromobility markets and designed for efficiency. They help scooter companies and the charging community save transportation and labor costs.

With the funding, Perch will accelerate and operationalize its plans to build an optimized micromobility charging ecosystem to keep up with the increased demand for shared micromobility transportation in a growing number of cities.

"With the completion of this round, we'll soon support more operators and the fast-growing scooter charging community," said Tom Schreiber, Co-founder and CEO of Perch Mobility. "We appreciate the trust and support from our investors, and we look forward to playing our role in driving a systemic shift to profitable, sustainable mobility. Our scalable, safe, efficient solutions are easy to embrace by both cities and operators."

"We are thrilled to partner with Tom and the team at Perch Mobility," said David Lorentzen of Lorentzen Investments, LLC. "It is exciting to help fuel the expansion of a much needed solution to our transportation issues and help create a sustainable and efficient infrastructure network for our collective micromobility future."

Each 20-foot Perch commercial modular Portal is a retrofitted shipping container built and certified to be compliant with the most rigorous international building codes. Each Portal delivers up to 250kW per day. Typical use runs twice the average US household's power consumption. Perch provides two types of Portals, Community and Enterprise. Community Charging Portals have four bays ("Pods"), which each can charge 21 scooters at a time, with a total unit capacity of 84 scooters at a time. Enterprise Portals are capable of charging 105 scooters simultaneously. Each Portal can support about 400 deployed scooters in a community.

Perch Mobility provides large-scale charging logistics solutions to scooter operators, local municipalities, and the rapidly growing electric scooter charging community. Founded in Los Angeles in 2018, Perch's suite of portable, rentable charging pods, made from repurposed shipping containers, enables the electric scooter charging community to maximize earnings while supporting the adoption of the eco-friendly micromobility industry. For more information, visit https://www.perchmobility.com/.

Lorentzen Investments, LLC is a Chicago-based family investment firm with an interest in sustainability. Focused on long-term controlling equity investments, its portfolio includes both early-stage and mature companies across various sectors, as well as residential and commercial real estate. For more information, visit, http://www.lorentzeninvestments.com.

