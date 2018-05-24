Perchwell Hires Matthew Petrallia as Director of Data and Analytics

The addition continues Perchwell's rapid growth as its technology is adopted by New York's top residential real estate firms.

"Perchwell empowers real estate professionals to turn data into actionable insights and guide their clients to optimal transactional decisions. With his industry experience and expertise, Matt brings an invaluable perspective to Perchwell that will be integral in driving our next stages of growth," said Brendan Fairbanks, founder and CEO of Perchwell. "We're excited to have him on the Perchwell team."

Mr. Petrallia holds master's degrees in both architecture and real estate development and brings more than a decade of real estate development experience to Perchwell. In addition to providing high-level information and analytics for developer clients, lenders, and brokers/executives, he teaches a graduate level class at New York University's Schack Institute of Real Estate.

"Perchwell is a desperately needed product in a space that hasn't seen much innovation in decades. In my previous role I'd felt the need for a platform like Perchwell first-hand, and as soon as I saw its functionality in person I wanted to be part of the team and part of its growth," said new Director of Data and Analytics Matthew Petrallia. "I'm excited to help fuel Perchwell's expansion in the New York City real estate market and beyond."

ABOUT PERCHWELL

Perchwell is analogous to the Bloomberg terminal for real estate agents and brokerages – providing a suite of data management, market research, and client collaboration tools. Started in the summer of 2017, Perchwell has upended the property technology market – capturing nearly a third of the New York City real estate sales volume and attracting some of the best brokerages in the world, including Stribling, Sotheby's International Real Estate, CORE, Warburg, Berkshire Hathaway, Fox Residential, Sloane Square, and Christie's International Real Estate, among others.

