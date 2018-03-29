Perchwell To Bring Cutting Edge Data Management Platform To Christie's International Real Estate

"Christie's brand and reputation around the globe are synonymous with quality and now they are bringing that same level of service to New York real estate," said Perchwell founder Brendan Fairbanks. "Perchwell is excited to partner with them in making sure their agents have the tools needed for success as they grow their operations here."

"Partnering with Perchwell will give our agents the edge to keep up with emerging trends, interact with their clients and boost sales in the highly competitive New York City market," said Bill Hamm, Chief Operating Officer of Christie's International Real Estate. "The data and analytics from Perchwell are the perfect complement to our existing service offering for agents and will be essential to providing our global client base with the highest service level possible."

About Perchwell

Perchwell provides a suite of data management, market research, and client collaboration tools for real estate professionals. Perchwell continues to gain broad support as the platform choice for the New York real estate world. Since launching earlier this summer, prominent brokerages including Stribling, CORE, Warburg, Berkshire Hathaway, Fox Residential, and Sloane Square have adopted the platform and more will be announcing in the coming months.

About Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its New York City brokerage and invitation-only Affiliate network spanning 45 countries, Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. The company has offices in London, New York City, Hong Kong, Moscow, Los Angeles, and Palm Beach, and its affiliated brokerages have recorded approximately US$450 billion of real estate transactions over the last five years. (Data as of December 31, 2017). For additional information, please visit www.christiesrealestate.com.

