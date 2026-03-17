Percipio Health joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

PLANO, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Percipio Health has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a consortium connecting entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers to advance cardiovascular and brain health innovation. Innovators' Network members also have the opportunity to access the Association's digital evidence-based scientific guidelines and clinical recommendations as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including building models for clinical outcome studies, which lowers the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center, and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

"Joining the American Heart Association's Innovators' Network is an important step in Percipio Health's mission to bring clinically grounded, evidence-based innovation into everyday care delivery," said Eric Rock, CEO and Co-Founder of Percipio Health. "Percipio's participation in the network will allow Percipio to collaborate with members on the intersection of science and technology that could leverage AI to potentially scale cardiovascular care to large populations, in a device-free manner."

About Percipio Health

Percipio Health delivers AI-powered population health and risk discovery for health systems and health plans. By capturing real-time patient health signals through smartphone-based assessments and applying advanced analytics, Percipio reveals clinically meaningful risk that traditional claims and clinical data overlook. The platform enables earlier identification of rising risk, automated care planning, and more efficient clinical operations — lowering costs and improving outcomes. Learn more at percipiohealth.com.

SOURCE Percipio Health