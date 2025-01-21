Percipio Health raises $20M and unveils AI-powered Population Health Monitoring platform

The platform collects and analyzes multiple health signals via smartphone, without medical monitoring devices, to reach broader populations at lower costs, while reducing risk and advancing value-based care.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Percipio Health , a population health monitoring and management platform that is scalable across rising and high-risk categories, today announces its official launch. Percipio has raised $20M to date with the closing of its series A, from investors including UPMC Enterprises , WAVE Ventures , Labcorp , and First Trust Capital Partners, LLC .

Percipio's platform, developed over the past two years, uses the power of AI and only a smartphone, without medical devices, to collect whole-person health signals for real-time assessments that identify current and predictive health risks. Providers and payers can use these insights as a shared source of truth to manage growing populations and move value-based care contracting forward.

"After two years of intensive R&D, we are thrilled to unveil Percipio Health, breaking through the high-cost barriers that have prevented remote patient monitoring from reaching broader populations," said Eric Rock, co-founder and CEO of Percipio Health. "With our advanced AI health signals, we deliver instant health risk assessments, proactive health monitoring, and comprehensive virtual care at scale."

Expanding virtual care will help bolster the viability of the current U.S. health care model. "Asynchronous monitoring is among the most powerful tools for the future of healthcare, enabled by the efficiencies of AI," said Dr. Andrew R. Watson, Professor of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery at UPMC, and Senior Medical Advisor at UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization, and venture capital arm of UPMC. "This ability to make the patient's phone a pivotal part of health care may provide powerful health insights, second only to genetics."

The platform works by using a single mobile app to collect multiple health signals daily, constituting a whole-person view. It uses vision-based AI biomarkers for vitals and medication monitoring, and vocal AI biomarkers for brain health assessments, among others. Percipio's clinical portal enables predictive, proactive, and personalized care, and provides clinicians with predictive insights to assist in earlier diagnosis and inform next best actions.

"A significant need exists to deliver to the clinician the right information about the right patient at the right time to affect the right outcome. We've all been trying to do that for decades," said Dr. Cameron Powell, MD, venture partner at WAVE Ventures, who was one of the early pioneers of remote patient monitoring. "Now, with Percipio, this need can be accomplished at scale, at lower cost, with higher fidelity, transparency, and visibility of the data. Percipio's team has proven and repeated experience delivering advanced technology that leads to better care and outcomes, only this time it extends to the entire population."

Percipio's co-founders, Eric Rock and David Lucas, are veterans in digital health, having previously started Vivify Health, a remote patient monitoring platform that was acquired by UnitedHealth Group's Optum division in 2019, and MEDHOST, an emergency department medical records and workflow solution that was acquired by HealthTech Holdings in 2010.

"With Percipio, we're addressing very specific and strategic technology gaps that have been inhibiting value-based care from fulfilling its promise," said David Lucas, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Percipio Health. "Payers and providers can now reach and understand a much broader population, of both rising and high risk, to ensure they receive the proactive attention, assessment and interventions they need, resulting in lower costs of care and more optimal outcomes."

