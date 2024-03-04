Percival Everett (American Fiction) To Be Honored at 17th National Black Writers Conference.

50+ Black Award-Winning Writers, Including Michael Eric Dyson, Kevin Powell, Edwidge Danticat, Karen Hunter and Marc Lamont Hill To Address Book Bans, Social Justice, DEI Blowback, and More: MARCH 20 – 23, 2024 (In-Person).

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Black Literature at Medgar Evers College, CUNY announces that the 17th National Black Writers Conference (NBWC2024) will occur March 20 - 23, 2024 in Brooklyn, NY.

Roundtable discussions and other events of this four-day public gathering will explore several issues in the world of Black writing and publishing, including the impact of environmental and systemic racism, the impact of social media, and the need for peace and emotional healing. Confirmed speakers include one of four honorees, Percival Everett (of American Fiction fame), plus Edwidge Danticat, Michael Eric Dyson, Karen Hunter, Kevin Powell, Jacqueline Woodson, Marc Lamont Hill, Bettina Love, and other best-selling and award-winning writers.

Founded in 1986 by novelist John Oliver Killens, the Conference is a public gathering for literature lovers from all walks of life in the United States and beyond.

Typically attending the public event are award-winning Black writers and scholars across several genres and generations, including recipients of the NAACP Image Award and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award, Nobel Prize winners, Pulitzer Prize winners, MacArthur "Genius" Fellows, New York Times best-sellers, poet laureates, and other distinguished guest and publishing executives.

For details, visit www.CenterForBlackLiterature.org, email [email protected], or call (718) 804-8883. Media inquiries are directed to (718) 756-8501 (office) or [email protected].

NBWC2024 CONFIRMED SPEAKERS AT-A-GLANCE (partial list) A.J. Verdelle Marc Lamont Hill Ayana Mathis Marita Golden Bernice McFadden Maryemma Graham Bettina Love Michael Eric Dyson Brenda M. Greene Pamela Newkirk Cheryl Hudson Patricia Spears Jones Christopher Jackson Patricia Ramey Darrel Alejandro Holnes Patrick Dougher Diane Richards Patrick Nganang Donna Hill Paul Coates Edwidge Danticat Peniel E. Joseph Emily Raboteau Percival Everett Farah Jasmine Griffin Rachel Eliza Griffiths Gloria Browne Marshall Regina Brooks Jacqueline Woodson Renée Watson Jamia Wilson Stéphane Martelly Jasmine Claude Narcisse Thabiti Lewis Jason Reynolds Tiya Miles Jelani Cobb Tracy Sherrod Jennifer Baker Victoria Christopher Murray Kalisha Buchanan Wade Hudson Karen Hunter Wallace L. Ford II Kevin Powell W.B. Garvey Khalil Gibran Muhammad Wesley Lowery Kwame Dawes Yahdon Israel Lisa Lucas



Contact: April R. Silver for the Center for Black Literature

[email protected]

(718) 756-8501 (office)

