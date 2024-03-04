Percival Everett (American Fiction) To Be Honored at 17th National Black Writers Conference.

Center for Black Literature at Medgar Evers College

04 Mar, 2024, 08:21 ET

50+ Black Award-Winning Writers, Including Michael Eric Dyson, Kevin Powell, Edwidge Danticat, Karen Hunter and Marc Lamont Hill To Address Book Bans, Social Justice, DEI Blowback, and More: MARCH 20 – 23, 2024 (In-Person).

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Black Literature at Medgar Evers College, CUNY announces that the 17th National Black Writers Conference (NBWC2024) will occur March 20 - 23, 2024 in Brooklyn, NY.

Roundtable discussions and other events of this four-day public gathering will explore several issues in the world of Black writing and publishing, including the impact of environmental and systemic racism, the impact of social media, and the need for peace and emotional healing. Confirmed speakers include one of four honorees, Percival Everett (of American Fiction fame), plus Edwidge Danticat, Michael Eric Dyson, Karen Hunter, Kevin Powell, Jacqueline Woodson, Marc Lamont Hill, Bettina Love, and other best-selling and award-winning writers.

Founded in 1986 by novelist John Oliver Killens, the Conference is a public gathering for literature lovers from all walks of life in the United States and beyond.

Typically attending the public event are award-winning Black writers and scholars across several genres and generations, including recipients of the NAACP Image Award and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award, Nobel Prize winners, Pulitzer Prize winners, MacArthur "Genius" Fellows, New York Times best-sellers, poet laureates, and other distinguished guest and publishing executives.

For details, visit www.CenterForBlackLiterature.org, email [email protected], or call (718) 804-8883. Media inquiries are directed to (718) 756-8501 (office) or [email protected].

NBWC2024 CONFIRMED SPEAKERS AT-A-GLANCE (partial list)

A.J. Verdelle

Marc Lamont Hill

Ayana Mathis

Marita Golden

Bernice McFadden

Maryemma Graham

Bettina Love

Michael Eric Dyson

Brenda M. Greene

Pamela Newkirk

Cheryl Hudson

Patricia Spears Jones

Christopher Jackson

Patricia Ramey

Darrel Alejandro Holnes

Patrick Dougher

Diane Richards

Patrick Nganang

Donna Hill

Paul Coates

Edwidge Danticat

Peniel E. Joseph

Emily Raboteau

Percival Everett

Farah Jasmine Griffin

Rachel Eliza Griffiths

Gloria Browne Marshall

Regina Brooks

Jacqueline Woodson

Renée Watson

Jamia Wilson

Stéphane Martelly

Jasmine Claude Narcisse

Thabiti Lewis

Jason Reynolds

Tiya Miles

Jelani Cobb

Tracy Sherrod

Jennifer Baker

Victoria Christopher Murray

Kalisha Buchanan

Wade Hudson

Karen Hunter

Wallace L. Ford II

Kevin Powell

W.B. Garvey

Khalil Gibran Muhammad

Wesley Lowery

Kwame Dawes

Yahdon Israel

Lisa Lucas

