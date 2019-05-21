Percolate Announces Industry-first Analytics Capabilities Powered by Domo

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Percolate, the leading enterprise Content Marketing Platform, today announced a partnership with Domo – provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business – and the relaunch of their analytics product as Percolate Insights – Powered by Domo.

The new solution (available Q4 2019) will introduce a new caliber of reporting to the daily workflows of marketers at enterprise companies and enable marketers at all levels of the organization to make data-driven decisions. In addition, Percolate Insights delivers new operational and strategic metrics that open up new visibility into campaign strategy, marketing mix, and productivity.

"All marketers today aspire to be more data-driven in their decision making, but in an enterprise there are many barriers to accessing and actioning insights," says Randy Wootton, CEO of Percolate. "Percolate Insights puts the most powerful reporting tool in the hands of marketers--ensuring the data is contextual and relevant--so that marketers can apply unique insights to the critical business decisions they make each and every day."

"Marketers are always seeking innovative ways to bring together the massive amounts of data from their marketing operations and to make real-time, strategic decisions with that information," said Jon Shoff, vice president of Agency Sales and Partnerships at Domo. "Percolate Insights – Powered by Domo is an opportunity to provide a more powerful solution to marketers by giving them the power of collaboration and visibility paired with rich insights from their data."

