Percolate Launches Percolate Next to Unlock the Potential of Marketing Operations and Eradicate the Content Bottleneck

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Percolate, the System of Record for Marketing®, today announced Percolate Next, its next generation Content Marketing Platform, to address the content bottleneck. The content bottleneck is the gap between the demand for content and a marketing organization's ability to deliver on that demand using the people, tools, and resources at its disposal, and as a result, less than half of content marketing projects move along efficiently. The bottleneck not only involves quantity of content, but also quality and effectiveness as well as an organization's ability to distribute that content out into the world. Percolate Next eliminates this bottleneck by optimizing marketing operations to ultimately increase an organization's content capacity.

Marketers today have the ability to reach more customers, across more markets, through more channels than ever before, and with access to even more customer data, they have the opportunity to create more personalized experiences. But to fully take advantage of that opportunity, marketers must not only generate a seemingly endless amount of content, they need solutions to help ensure quality and coordination of that content. But resources have not been able to keep pace with content demands, making a Content Marketing Platform (CMP) essential.

Percolate Next is the only CMP capable of delivering the kind of scale necessary for improving overall marketing effectiveness. By systematizing the marketing supply chain and removing common roadblocks, Percolate Next delivers content operations at scale to create complex campaigns and experiences.

"We are solving a massive problem that no one else is addressing, namely by giving organizations the tools necessary to eliminate marketing's biggest bottleneck -- content," said Randy Wootton, CEO of Percolate. "Percolate Next represents the next chapter for Percolate as a company. We are the only solution capable of eradicating the content bottleneck. "

Percolate Next brings new, innovative capabilities to enhance the marketer experience across all stages of the marketing process. Additional features and capabilities of Percolate Next include the ability to:

Manage the workload of planned and unplanned marketing: With requests for marketing content constantly rolling in, Percolate Next helps organizations manage both planned and unplanned marketing initiatives by increasing visibility into organizational performance.

With requests for marketing content constantly rolling in, Percolate Next helps organizations manage both planned and unplanned marketing initiatives by increasing visibility into organizational performance. Deliver great content at scale and on time: Most marketing content is constrained by an external event, such as a major product launch or company announcement. Percolate Next provides the necessary workflows and accountability to get supporting marketing content out to market in time and at scale.

Most marketing content is constrained by an external event, such as a major product launch or company announcement. Percolate Next provides the necessary workflows and accountability to get supporting marketing content out to market in time and at scale. Gain visibility into organizational performance: Percolate Next helps marketers better understand what content works best in the market and what the costs and efforts associated with producing it were. By evaluating this performance, marketers free up capacity to only work on what will perform well.

This is a major year for Percolate. Randy Wootton joined the company as CEO in January and in April Percolate was named a Leader in Gartner's first-ever Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms 2018. The company was recognized for empowering marketers to manage integrated marketing campaigns and gain visibility into content creation across teams and channels. Percolate's Content Marketing Platform streamlines and standardizes any organization's content marketing processes.

Percolate Next has already helped numerous organizations solve their content challenges by unlocking the potential of their marketing departments. Check out how in this video, and to learn more or request a demo, visit the Percolate website.

About Percolate

Percolate is the leading Content Marketing Platform for the enterprise. Percolate offers solutions to introduce visibility into the marketing process, improve coordination of work, and effectively build marketing campaigns and content. The world's largest brands - including Mastercard, Cisco, Electronic Arts, and Bosch - use Percolate to create a coordinated customer experience, reduce production costs, and understand marketing impact. Visit www.percolate.com for more information on The System of Record for Marketing®.

