Percolate Leads Pack in First-Ever Gartner Magic Quadrant analysis for Content Marketing Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Percolate, the System of Record for Marketing®, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the "Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms 2018", the first such analysis of its kind from Gartner. Empowering marketers to manage integrated marketing campaigns and gain visibility into content creation across teams and channels, Percolate's Content Marketing Platform streamlines and standardizes any organization's content marketing processes.

"The content produced and managed by the marketing team today and in the future must not only drive consistent, clear communications across channels, but needs to create meaningful, personalized experiences with consumers," said Randy Wootton, CEO of Percolate. "Yet there's an enormous gap that exists between the content that is needed and the resources available to create it. Percolate removes this content bottleneck by arming marketers with the processes and technologies to reach more customers in more places than ever before."

According to Gartner, "The Percolate solution provides capabilities that span the content marketing life cycle, including strategy, planning and production management, asset management, and integration with a variety of distribution and publishing platforms. Clients praise the comprehensive nature of the Percolate solution and its ability to support their entire content marketing process."[1]

Wootton continued, "When I joined Percolate in January of this year, I knew the company was the clear leader in Content Marketing Platforms, and this year's Magic Quadrant further reinforces the commitment we have to helping marketing teams across the globe adapt to the constantly evolving content demands of today and into the future."

Percolate has been a leader in the content marketing industry from the beginning, enabling marketing teams across the globe to succeed in today's digital era. On April 19 in San Francisco, Percolate will be hosting its premier customer event, Transition 2018, now in its fourth year, during which some of the brightest minds in marketing will discuss the increasingly important role content is playing across the customer journey. To register for the conference and learn how to take your marketing to the next level, visit the Transition 2018 website here.

About the Gartner Reports

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Percolate

Percolate is the leading Content Marketing Platform for the enterprise. Percolate offers solutions to introduce visibility into the marketing process, improve coordination of work, and effectively build marketing campaigns and content. The world's largest brands - including Mastercard, Cisco, Cigna, Electronic Arts, and Bosch - use Percolate to create a coordinated customer experience, reduce production costs, and understand marketing impact. Visit www.percolate.com for more information on The System of Record for Marketing®.

