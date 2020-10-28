Percolator Coffee Pot Brand Donates Profits to Humanitarian Cause for Religious Freedom

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COLETTI, a veteran-owned-and-operated company, is leading a humanitarian cause for religious freedom and supporting those serving in the most dangerous regions of the world. The company was established in 2016 with the sole purpose of generating funds to provide access to Christianity in places where it is feared and misunderstood. COLETTI is committed to donating 100% profits of its outdoor coffee makers, including the brand's widely popular percolator coffee pot, towards championing religious freedom.

Founding owner of the company, former Ranger Platoon Leader Josh Gilliam, received his commission as an Infantry officer in 2000 from West Point. Soon after, he was leading Soldiers in combat with the 75th Ranger Regiment and the 82nd Airborne Division. In 2005, Gilliam sensed a call to the chaplaincy and enrolled in Seminary. While serving as an Army Chaplain in Afghanistan, he became burdened by the lack of religious freedom and misunderstandings about Christianity. It was then that he resolved to open a door for the good news in that region.

"According to the 2018 International Religious Freedom Report, nearly 80% of the human family experiences persecution and discrimination based on their faith. The Religious Freedom ensured by our Constitution is not universal," explains Gilliam. "But you can help. When you buy from COLETTI, your dollar goes toward championing religious freedom worldwide. We give 100% of profits to those who are making a difference — not shareholders."

Since the company's establishment, many other army officers and military veterans have also rallied to the cause. "COLETTI is both uniquely veteran in its composition and unashamedly Christian in its purpose," Gilliam adds.

The brand's passion for religious freedom fuels its pursuit of excellence in product engineering. "Not only is our gear designed to impact the world, but it's also engineered to withstand the impacts of your next adventure. Rugged and dependable, everything we design meets the rigorous standards demanded by our team of combat veterans. We NEVER use aluminum or plastic," Gilliam says.

The coffee pot is designed to stand up for use in the outdoors with an elegant look that will suit every kitchen style with features including:

Solid 18/8 stainless steel

No aluminum or plastic

18-gauge thickness

Dishwasher safe

Heat tempered glass top

Heat resistant rosewood handle

Nine cup capacity

Instructions and a 20 pack of filters included

Satisfied customers have been raving about the coffee percolator, which has already claimed an Amazon Choice Award for its highly rated and well-priced product. One commenter happily reports, "When I find a company who brags about their product, it's usually a sales pitch to entice consumers to buy. You are the only one that claims the aroma will remind us of grandma's coffee. And it's true...the aroma is intoxicating. I am constantly inhaling deeply to satisfy the nose. The flavor woke up taste buds that no other coffee maker has attempted. I have bought Keurig and found there's more maintenance if I want good flavor. From Keurig to Farberware Electric percolator and found less maintenance but a lot less flavor and minimal aroma. From Farberware Electric percolator to Farberware stove top percolator. Still lacking flavor and aroma. Then I saw the COLETTI Bozeman 9 cup, thought I'd try it. What a difference! To be honest, there's more flavor and aroma than Keurig. I just ordered the 12 cup and expect delivery Friday. You have certainly earned bragging rights about your product that produces what you advertise, 100%! You don't find that much these days. "

To learn additional information about the percolator coffee pot and supporting Gilliam and his vision, visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.

About COLETTI

Coletti Champions Freedom—and Democratizes Religious Truth Worldwide—by Designing World-class Coffee Gear Engineered Specifically For The Outdoors.

