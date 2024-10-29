PERC's Technical School Grant Program Drives Industry Growth and Insight

The 2024 program is set to enhance propane awareness and education for more than 3,000 HVAC and plumbing students across the United States.

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has announced the 2024 award recipients for its Technical School Grant Program. The 2024 program will provide funding to 39 educational institutions in 24 states looking to expand on the use of propane in their HVAC and plumbing curriculum and resources.

Grant recipients participate in hands-on training with propane-powered systems, gaining experience for safe and effective application.

Students will receive hands-on learning to enhance their skills and career opportunities post-graduation. Educators will receive up to $10,000 and instruction materials to cover in-depth topics around propane usage, installation and safety in applications such as water heaters, furnaces and boilers. Through the grant, institutions will also get access to important industry tools like a propane regulator test board, propane hydrometers and pressure regulating devices to enhance their current curriculum.

Since its launch in 2021, more than 100 technical schools have received funding through the program. In 2024 alone, PERC estimates that 3,000 students looking to pursue a career in HVAC and plumbing will be impacted by this grant.

"Having the opportunity to educate future HVAC and plumbing technicians across the country on how to safely work with propane systems is such a rewarding experience," said Elena Bennett, senior manager of industry training and education at PERC. "Propane is an energy source that can really turn some heads when you learn more about its reliability, efficiency and sustainability benefits. It's exciting to know that educators want to prioritize this in their curriculum."

Educators of selected institutions will complete a training course through PERC this summer in preparation for classroom implementation this fall. More than 90 grant applications were submitted in 2023.

"Not only has this curriculum provided extended learning for our students who are entering the trade, but it has given us essential equipment so they can get hands-on-experience working with propane systems," said Mark Murphy, a 2021 grant recipient from Northwest Tech. "The preparation they are getting from this program is invaluable."

Applications for the 2025 Technical School Grant Program are now open through December 20. To learn more, visit propane.com/technical-school-grant-program/

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.

