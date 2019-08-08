Percussive Therapy Brand Theragun, LLC Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hyperice, Massage Guns, and Alyne

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragun LLC, the leader in percussive massage therapy, announced today that it has filed separate patent infringement lawsuits in the state of California against manufacturers and sellers of massage devices to protect their percussive massage intellectual property. The lawsuit was filed against Hyperice, Massage Guns and Alyne for violating Theragun's various patents. The lawsuit seeks damages and an injunction to prevent the Defendants from selling any products infringing Theragun's patented technology.

Officially launched to market in 2016, Theragun has introduced groundbreaking products in the emerging percussive massage space, launching five products and nine attachments since its inception. Theragun created the new product category over 10 years ago, and remains the industry leader in research and product development to offer consumers the most advanced percussive therapy device available. The Theragun G3PRO is Theragun's award-winning flagship device, and is endorsed by physical therapists, athletic trainers, professional sports teams, and sports medicine experts worldwide. Theragun's gold standard devices use top-of-the-line materials and industrial-grade components, while providing clinically effective results.

"We have invested a significant amount of money in research and development to advance our leading percussive therapy devices and attachments. We work with some of the best mechanical engineers and sound engineers from MIT to develop our proprietary technology and designs. As the industry leader with over 35 patents, Theragun has always invested in cutting edge technology backed by science and medicine to improve how we treat our bodies," says Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Theragun. "Our patents help protect our technological and scientific advancements and we will not let other companies simply copy our products. We will vigorously defend our intellectual property rights in court."

Founded by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland in 2008, Theragun is trusted as the essential percussive therapy brand among hundreds of professional sports teams, pro athletes, celebrities, world-renowned physical therapists, trainers, and people in over 40 countries. The brand's family of game-changing body-health devices include the award-winning flagship device G3PRO, newly streamlined G3, and the essential liv.

About Theragun

Theragun is a health and wellness brand leading innovation in the percussive therapy space. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard percussive therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery and improve performance. Theragun products are used by over 250 professional sports teams worldwide and countless physical therapists, trainers, celebrities, athletes, and everyday people in over 40 countries. Visit theragun.com for the latest news and information about Theragun.

