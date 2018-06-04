NEW YORK, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters - Cardiovascular Market Analysis and Forecast Model



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404467



Summary

Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters - Cardiovascular Market Analysis and Forecast Model is built to better visualize quantitative market trends of Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters within the Cardiovascular Devices market.



The color-coded and fully-sourced models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share analysis.



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Drug Eluting Balloon (DEB) Catheters is an anti-restenotic drug coated PTCA (Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty) balloon catheter intended to prevent re-narrowing of the coronary arteries.DEB Catheters provide fast, short-term, homogenous, local drug delivery, preserve the anatomy of the vessel, promote enhanced vessel healing and reduce the need for prolonged dual anti-platelet therapy without leaving any metal behind.



They can be used for coronary applications including treating restenosis, Bifurcations, Small Vessels Disease and de novo lesions. One unit refers to one PTCA DEB catheter.



Each of the covered 39 country's market models are further segmented to provide granularity and pertinent data for respective market.



Key Inclusions of these market models are -

- Currently marketed Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters and evolving competitive landscape.

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2005-2024.

- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.



Robust methodologies and sources enable these market models to provide extensive and accurate overviews of markets. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



Built with help of thousands of interviews with demand side participants, majority of them are physicians, surgeons, and specialists within their therapeutic areas. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Chile



Scope

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source.



The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

- CMO executives who must have a deep understanding of the marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



Reasons to buy

The model will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track device sales in the global and country-specific Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters market from 2005-2024

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404467



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/percutaneous-transluminal-coronary-angioplasty-ptca-drug-eluting-balloon-catheters---cardiovascular-market-analysis-and-forecast-model-300659122.html