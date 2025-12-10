ORANGE BEACH, Ala., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perdido Hotel Partners, LLC, an affiliate of Aurora Hospitality Partners, Ms. Terry & Coach Nick Saban, trusted business leader and entrepreneur Joe Agresti, and a small, select group of investors announce the acquisition of Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Perdido Hotel Partners Acquire Iconic Resort in Orange Beach, Alabama

This significant transaction ensures that one of Alabama's most iconic coastal properties remains under the stewardship of leaders who are deeply committed to the State of Alabama, its people, and the future of tourism along Alabama's Gulf Coast. Perdido Beach Resort has been a cherished destination for families across the Southeast for almost forty years. Its acquisition underscores a powerful shared mission: to preserve and protect a beloved Alabama treasure while ensuring its continued success for generations to come.

As the Alabama based hotel management company which co-owns and will oversee day to day operations at the Resort, Aurora Hospitality Partners is committed to protecting the legacy of Perdido Beach Resort while shaping a future that continues to serve families, the Gulf Coast community, and visitors for decades to come. "We could not be more honored to steward a place that means so much to so many families across our state," said Blair Plott, Co-Founder of Aurora Hospitality Partners. "It means a great deal to us that Perdido Beach Resort will move forward under the leadership of Alabamians who believe in the future of this community. Our focus is to build on its legacy and elevate the guest experience in a way that reflects the very best of Alabama."

About Perdido Beach Resort

Perdido Beach Resort is a resort and conference center located on the beautiful sandy beaches of Alabama's Gulf Coast. Since its opening in 1987, the property has remained under the ownership of its developer and noted Alabama businessman, Jim Meadlock. With 338 keys, over 43,000 square feet of event and meeting space and four (4) food and beverage outlets, Perdido Beach Resort has been an icon of the Alabama Gulf Coast for almost 4 decades. As has been its historical practice, the Resort will be closed during the majority of December but will re-open under the care of its new owners on December 30, 2025.

About Aurora Hospitality Partners, LLC

Aurora Hospitality Partners is an Alabama based hotel management company with properties under both the Marriott and Hilton brands. Its flagship property, The Alamite, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama was awarded the Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel of the Year in 2024.

For press related inquiries please reach out to Heather Dill- [email protected]

SOURCE Aurora Hospitality Partners