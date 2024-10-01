Perdue AgriBusiness Partners with Maryland Officials to Address PFAS Levels Detected in Groundwater

SALISBURY, Md., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent groundwater tests at the Perdue AgriBusiness facility located in Salisbury, Maryland have revealed elevated levels of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals." As part of a state-wide initiative led by the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), testing was conducted at multiple sites/companies across the state to assess PFAS levels in wastewater, drinking water, and groundwater.

The source of PFAS at the facility has not yet been determined. However, out of an abundance of caution, Perdue AgriBusiness is committed to conducting a thorough investigation, collaborating closely with local and state authorities to understand the nature and extent of PFAS in the area.

"Perdue has been part of the Maryland community for more than 100 years, and we have always prioritized doing what's right," said Kevin McAdams, CEO of Perdue Farms. "Our commitment to safety and environmental stewardship remains unwavering, and we will continue working with local residents and state officials in full transparency, to ensure that all concerns are addressed. In order to determine the underlying source of PFAS, we've engaged outside experts to help us investigate and determine the source."

In addition to these proactive measures, Perdue AgriBusiness is working with residents within a half-mile radius of the facility, approximately 550 homes, offering free well water testing to homes that use private wells. The company has also set up a dedicated webpage and phone line for residents within the specific area to access resources and request bottled water, if requested, during testing.

"We are working closely with the company and local leaders to support the residents who may be affected by the discovery of PFAS contamination in the groundwater," said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. "PFAS is an emerging area of concern in Maryland and across the nation. We appreciate Perdue AgriBusiness's cooperation in addressing this matter and helping to protect the health and wellbeing of the community."

MDE and Perdue AgriBusiness will provide updates to the community as new information becomes available.

Public Service Information: If you have health questions about PFAS, please contact the Maryland Department of Health, 410-767-6802. For more information on the presence of PFAS in the environment, please refer to EPA resources on this topic. Perdue AgriBusiness has set up a webpage with resources, which will be updated as additional information becomes available. Please visit https://corporate.perduefarms.com/water-testing-resources/ for more information or call Perdue AgriBusiness Consumer Affairs at 866-866-3703 for assistance.

Ranked among the largest grain companies in the U.S., Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils sold to the food industry. It also ranks as one of the biggest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Through Perdue AgriBusiness, the company purchases 200M bushels of grain annually from its 5,800 farmers and partners. With more than 63 million bushels of storage, deep-water port, transload facilities, oilseed crushing operations, edible oil refinery, and protein blend mills, the company serves markets across the United States and around the world. Visit www.perdueagribusiness.com for more information.

