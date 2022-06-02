Perdue Associates Join Oyster Recovery Partnership to Build Oyster Cages in Support of Bay Watershed Restoration

"The Oyster Recovery Partnership has led the way in efforts to protect and preserve the regional oyster population, and we're proud to continue our partnership with ORP that highlights our company commitment to environmental stewardship and strengthening the vitality of the Bay watershed through this volunteer effort," said Drew Getty, vice president of environmental sustainability and government relations for Perdue Farms.

The Maryland Grows Oysters program, an initiative of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, provides an opportunity for waterfront property owners to grow oysters from their piers to be planted on local oyster sanctuary preserves around the Bay watershed to help rebuild the oyster population.

The cages are used to support the growth of young oysters during their most vulnerable first year of life. Once the oysters are about one inch in size, they are planted on local sanctuaries where their filtration powers will be put to work enriching tributaries' ecosystems and providing habitat for marine life, such as fish and crabs.

"Perdue Farms is a long-time supporter of efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay," said Paul Schurick, director of ORP partnerships. "The work of Perdue associates will have a direct and meaningful impact on oyster restoration and improve water quality."

This marks Perdue's 13th year partnering with ORP for community-based conservation efforts. Learn more about how Perdue is helping protect the health of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

"At Perdue, our stewardship value guides us in our commitment to protect the environment and we take great pride in efforts that enable our associates to give back for the betterment of our community and the environment," said Mark Patterson, project coordinator for Perdue's oyster volunteer efforts.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

About The Oyster Recovery Partnership

The Oyster Recovery Partnership has a 20-year-history of bringing together state and federal government agencies, scientists, watermen, and conservation organizations with the common goal of oyster restoration. ORP has planted more than 9 billion oysters on 3,000 acres of reef and recycled more than 250,000 bushels of oyster shell. For more information about the Oyster Recovery Partnership, visit oysterrecovery.org or call 410-990-4970.

About Marylanders Grow Oysters

The Marylanders Grow Oyster program is managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources in conjunction with the Oyster Recovery Partnership, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, and local organizations. For more information about Marylanders Grow Oysters, visit this link.

SOURCE Perdue Farms