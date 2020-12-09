Perdue Farms $100,000 Grant Helps Fund New “Repack Room” At Food Bank of Delaware and Reduce Food Waste

A $100,000 grant funded by the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, enabled the food bank to create the "repack room" at its new facility in Newark, Del. The 1,216-square-foot food-processing space will enable the food bank to receive bulk format containers of protein that can then be converted to consumer-friendly, retail-size portions. Perdue Farms is partnering with the Food Bank of Delaware in an animal protein pilot project to enable the organization to develop the methodology and processes to effectively repack protein and distribute it out to food insecure Delawareans.

Protein is the most sought-after food group for food banks to acquire for children, seniors and families who face hunger due to prohibitive costs and short product shelf life, but it is a vital part of a balanced diet. This partnership will increase access to more protein and reduce food waste.

"We are thankful for Perdue's support of our repack room and our overall vision of a community free of hunger," said Food Bank of Delaware Chief Development Officer Larry Haas. "We moved into our new facility at 222 Lake Drive in Newark focused on making sure we can get more fresh foods out to our community's most vulnerable citizens. Perdue's support of the repack room makes it possible for us to repack nutritious, fresh foods and get it into the hands of those who need it most."

According to Food Bank of Delaware data, prior to the pandemic, there were more than 121,000 food-insecure Delawareans. Now, the organization and its network of partners are serving more than 164,000 Delawareans – many who are seeking assistance for the first time.

The Perdue Foundation gift aligns with the company's "Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors" hunger-relief initiative focused on providing access to nutritious protein for people struggling with hunger and making meaningful progress toward ending hunger. In January, the Perdue Foundation announced a $1 million donation to support 10 of its Feeding America®-affiliated food bank partners in celebration of the company's 100th anniversary.

"At Perdue Farms, we're committed to doing all that we can to improve the communities we call home, and value our ability to help address the issues of food waste and insecurity," said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation. "We're thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware to make a difference to end hunger and lend a hand up to those struggling to put a meal on their table."

Over the course of the partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware, Perdue has delivered more than 12 million pounds of nutritious chicken, Perdue associate volunteer support, and additional funds to enable the food bank and its agency network to feed its hungry neighbors.

About Food Bank of Delaware

The Food Bank of Delaware distributes millions of pounds of products each year to its network of 674 hunger-relief program partners throughout the state and also provides thousands of meals a month for children through the Backpack Program. The Food Bank of Delaware provides community outreach through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), financial literacy coaching through $tand By Me and nutrition education. Delaware Food Works, a workforce development initiative of the Food Bank of Delaware, provides training for adults interested in careers in the food service industry and warehousing/logistics. For more information about the Food Bank of Delaware, visit www.fbd.org or call (302) 292-1305.

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.



About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Grass Fed Beef®, and Coleman Natural®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms and Full Moon, is available through retail, foodservice, and our new direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's centennial year, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at corporate.perduefarms.com.

