Perdue Farms Delivers $10,000 and 45,000 Pounds Of Protein To Support Bertie County, N.C. Tornado Relief Efforts

"I am extremely overwhelmed with gratitude for the support of Perdue Farms in response to the tornado that severely impacted our county," said Ron Wesson, chairman of the Bertie County Board of Commissioners. "The joint support of Perdue and the Albemarle Area United Way for our neighbors who have lost so much is a wonderful example of how committed partners can truly make a difference."

"We sincerely appreciate Perdue Farms' rapid response and support for the Food Bank and our partner agencies in Bertie County," said Liz Reasoner, executive director of Food Bank of the Albemarle. "Perdue's donation of 45,000 pounds of protein will provide meals to those in need today, and in the weeks and months to come."

The Franklin P. and Arthur W Perdue Foundation, the company's charitable giving arm, donated $10,000 to the Albemarle Area United Way in support of the relief efforts.

"On behalf of a grateful community, we can't thank Perdue enough for responding in a significant way to the devastation we experienced as a result of tornadoes spun out of Tropical Storm Isaias," said Bill Blake, executive director of the Albemarle United Way. "We're inspired by Perdue's charitable philosophy and hope this generous gift motivates others to join the cause."

On Tuesday, August 4, the twister ripped through a mobile home community near Windsor, N.C., killing two, injuring dozens and leaving many families homeless in Bertie County, home to Perdue Farms' operations that employee more than 3,700 associates.

"The losses endured by so many, including some of our associates and their families, are heartbreaking," said Frank Koekoek, director of Perdue operations in Lewiston. "Our thoughts remain with all those affected by the storm. We hope our company's support will bring some level of relief and comfort to our neighbors."

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., and the company is the leader in organic chicken in the U.S., and Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company. Now in our centennial year, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey and pork, and in USDA-certified organic chicken. Learn more at corporate.perduefarms.com.

