Perdue Farms Launches New Direct-to-Consumer E-Commerce Website in Centennial Year

SALISBURY, Md., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly half or more of all shoppers buying perishables such as meat, produce and dairy items online*, Perdue Farms has launched a new e-commerce website that will offer a selection of its family of brands for sale directly to consumers at PerdueFarms.com.

The site will initially offer an assortment of frozen items across some of Perdue Farms' most popular brands including PERDUE®, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Sonoma Red® and Skagit Red®, with plans to add additional offerings over time as demand increases.

"As both online shopping and the demand for convenience show no signs of slowing down, we felt it was important to be in this space," said David Zucker, Perdue Farms senior vice president of e-commerce and new ventures. "We're excited that this is the first time we've been able to offer so many of our brands in one place, nationally. Now, consumers all over the country will be able to enjoy expanded offerings from our portfolio regardless of where they live, including heritage, organic, pasture raised, pork, beef, chicken or lamb – all raised with no antibiotics ever by farm families with the highest standards of animal care."

All packaging from online orders is 100% recyclable. The foam insulation is made from water-soluble cornstarch, which can be composted or even disintegrated under running water and safely rinsed down a kitchen sink.

Each order includes a reusable shopping tote and a packet of bee- and butterfly-friendly seeds for consumers to plant in their yards or elsewhere around their communities to help the local pollinator population flourish.

Additionally, with each sale through this new website, Perdue Farms will make a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation to help offset the shipment's carbon footprint, which will equate to removing more than 70 pounds of CO2 from the atmosphere per order.

Drawing inspiration from Perdue Farms' existing logo, the new e-commerce platform features dedicated branding and a modernized version of Perdue's iconic farmhouse graphic to represent the role that this channel plays in the company's total sales initiatives.

"Through our e-commerce logo's new tagline, we're giving a nod to our company's farming history, the family ownership and leadership that still exists today, and the farm families – many of whom are multiple generations – who partner with us to produce trusted, wholesome, high-quality products," said Chris Perdue, director of e-commerce at Perdue Farms.

"Our company is turning 100 years old this year. To make it this long, we believe we're doing something right. This includes keeping a modern, forward-looking mindset and constantly innovating. We are always listening to our consumers and striving to provide them with solutions that fit easily into their lifestyle. That includes not only offering the differentiated products people love, but also making the products available to buy through the channels where they prefer to shop," said Randy Day, chief executive officer of Perdue Farms.

Consumers can sign up at PerdueFarms.com to receive additional information, regular newsletters, and current promotional offers, including 10% off their first order.

In its centennial year, Perdue Farms remains committed to being a leader in animal care, environmental stewardship, innovation, and a strong partner to the members of its farm family network. Learn more about the fourth-generation, family-owned company at corporate.perduefarms.com.

*According to a global survey of shoppers and retailers by IDC (International Data Company) for Precima, a retail analytics firm.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company in our 100th year of business. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., and the company is the leader in organic chicken in the U.S., and Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company. Now in our centennial year, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey and pork, and in USDA-certified organic chicken. Learn more at www.corporate.perduefarms.com.

