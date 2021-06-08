Perdue Farms Releases FY2021 Company Stewardship Report

Now in its second century of business, the report notes progress made in the key target areas and reinforces the company's stewardship platform: We believe in responsible food and agriculture®. The report also highlights how the company's sustainability efforts align with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"As we reflect on the past year, one of uncertainty, unprecedented challenges and hope amid a global pandemic, it reminds us of what's most important – the health and safety of our associates, our family and friends, and the strength of our communities. We also completed our 100th year in business as a family-owned American company," said Jim Perdue, Perdue Farms Chairman. "As this report was being compiled, hope was on the horizon for individuals and families as COVID-19 vaccines rolled out across the country, enabling millions of people to be vaccinated. We continued to partner with local health departments and hospitals to provide vaccine access to our associates and their family members."

The report is available at www.responsiblefoodandagriculture.com formatted as highlights for convenient web access and in an e-book format.

Report highlights include:

People and Partners : Built on progress in being a responsible employer, investing in associates' safety, growth, and well-being.

: Recognized by the CDC for a "best-in-class" COVID-19 response to ensure safety of associates and keep America fed

Named " America's Best In-State Employer 2020 " by Forbes in Delaware and Virginia

Received 18 safety awards from Joint Industry Safety and Health Council

Perdue truck driver achieved 4M safe driving miles



Perdue AgriBusiness Plenish® high-oleic soybean oil certified Heart Healthy



Provided more than $1.5M in grants through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

Progressed toward company commitment to donate a minimum of 20 million pounds of protein by 2025; donated more than 4M pounds of protein to support families struggling with food insecurity in FY21

to support families struggling with food insecurity in FY21 Food : Furthered a legacy of product quality and innovation with the introduction of new products from its portfolio of brands.

: PERDUE® celebrated Thanksgiving with special limited-edition turkey ThanksNuggets

Niman Ranch® launched new bacon breakfast sausage



Panorama Meats® launched shelf-stable beef bone broth



Spot Farms® became one of first major pet treat brands to join 1% For The Planet



100% of products meet the requirements of the Global Food Safety Initiative



Zero product recalls in 2020

in 2020 Environment : Progressed toward achieving environmental sustainability goals and being good stewards of the environment :

: : Reduced greenhouse gas intensity by 10.5% and water usage intensity by 8.9% ; improved solid waste diversion from landfills by 10.6%

Became first U.S. company to create pollinator-friendly habitat throughout solar installation

Niman Ranch® awarded first Sustainable Farmer of the Year recognition

recognition Animal Care : Continued industry-leading animal care initiatives, commitment to transparency, and hosted fifth annual Animal Care Summit.

: Announced nine new animal-husbandry initiatives planned for 2021 implementation

Hosted farmer contest to gain learnings on how to increase the number of birds utilizing free-range pasture

Opened third on-farm poultry learning center focused on education for community and classrooms

Continued leadership as the number-one producer of USDA Organic chicken, raising chickens with outdoor access, and raising animals with no antibiotics ever

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

SOURCE Perdue Farms