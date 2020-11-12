PERDUE® Launches Thanksgiving Turkey Nuggets Ahead of Bite-Sized Holiday Gatherings in 2020

Beginning at noon EST on Friday, Nov. 13, in honor of Perdue Farms' 100th anniversary, 100 bags* of the limited-edition PERDUE®️ ThanksNuggets will be available for sale on PerdueFarms.com for $19.20, a nod to the company's founding year. The 24-ounce package includes separately wrapped dark and white meat nuggets that are sure to make Thanksgiving dinner and leftovers preparation one less thing to stress about in 2020. In the spirit of giving, Perdue Farms will also donate protein to provide Thanksgiving meals for 500 Junior Enlisted Members and Families of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C.

"Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year, and we know there's a lot of cooking fatigue out there right now, so we thought we'd have a little fun with it by launching our limited edition ThanksNuggets. Whether you're celebrating on your own or just downsizing your feast, PERDUE® ThanksNuggets pack your favorite flavors of the holiday into two effortlessly delicious turkey nuggets," said Tracy Hostetler, VP of Marketing, Premium Prepared Foods. "Forget the hours of prep, the brining, the roasting, the mountain of dishes, the fancy place settings: this year is all about having a 'LazyGiving.' Whether you prefer white or dark meat turkey, our ThanksNuggets have got you covered so you can still enjoy your favorite holiday flavors without all the effort."

Since March, Perdue has donated more than 2 million pounds of protein to support local food banks and relief efforts as well as first responders and frontline healthcare workers amid the pandemic through its "Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors" initiative.

To learn more about PERDUE® ThanksNuggets, please visit Perdue.com/ThanksNuggets. To purchase the product beginning at noon EST on Friday, Nov. 13, please visit PerdueFarms.com. Follow @PerdueChicken on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

*Limit one bag per customer

About Perdue Foods

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. We're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.perdue.com.

