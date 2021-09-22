PERDUE® THANKSNUGGETS™ Are Back - and Now Available in Select Retail Stores Nationwide

The limited-edition nuggets pair the No Antibiotics Ever turkey consumers love with sweet potato seasoned breading, for a unique holiday snack. With the best flavors of Thanksgiving packed into each delicious bite, THANKSNUGGETS™ are the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving celebrations and are sure to please nugget lovers of all ages.

"We were so excited by the overwhelming response to our limited-edition PERDUE® THANKSNUGGETS™ last year that we knew we had to bring them back and ensure more consumers could get their hands on a bag," said Jon Swadley, VP of Marketing, Perdue Premium Prepared Foods. "Now, thanks to our retail partners, consumers can find PERDUE® THANKSNUGGETS™ in stores nationwide this year so they can conveniently purchase and enjoy the best flavors of Thanksgiving in one bite."

The 22-oz. package is now available in select stores across the country, including Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger, ShopRite, and many others. To find PERDUE® THANKSNUGGETS™ near you, visit Perdue.com/THANKSNUGGETS.

To learn more about PERDUE® THANKSNUGGETS™, please visit Perdue.com, and follow @PerdueChicken on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. We're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.perdue.com.

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

