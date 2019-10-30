Perecman Results Named to New York Law Journal's 2018 Top Verdicts and Settlements

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is proud to announce that several of the firm's results have been selected for inclusion in the "Top Verdicts & Settlements of 2018" list by the New York Law Journal (NYLJ). Published annually, the NYLJ's New York Top Verdicts & Settlements list features the highest monetary value of jury awards obtained by lawyers and law firms from across the state.

For 2018, the following firm case results were among NYLJ's Top Verdicts & Settlements in the state of New York:

$4.2 Million Settlement — In June 2018 , in the matter of Cardona v. City of New York , the firm secured a $4.2 million settlement on behalf of its client, the #7 largest settlement on the 2018 NYLJ 's Top Settlements list. The case involved a 23-year-old construction worker who suffered multiple injuries after falling off a scaffold.

— In , in the matter of , the firm secured a settlement on behalf of its client, the on the 2018 's Top Settlements list. The case involved a 23-year-old construction worker who suffered multiple injuries after falling off a scaffold. $1.75 Million Settlement — In April 2018 , in the matter of Godwin v. SHS Upper City NY II LLC , the firm secured a $1.75 million mediated settlement on behalf of its client, the #14 largest settlement on the 2018 NYLJ 's Top Settlements list. The case involved a 24-year old construction laborer who suffered injuries after being struck by falling fragments of cement and plasterboard while working on a Manhattan demolition site.

— In , in the matter of , the firm secured a mediated settlement on behalf of its client, the on the 2018 's Top Settlements list. The case involved a 24-year old construction laborer who suffered injuries after being struck by falling fragments of cement and plasterboard while working on a demolition site. $1.225 Million Settlement — In April 2018 , in the matter of Villalobos v. City of New York , the firm secured a $1.225 million mediated settlement on behalf of its client, the #18 largest settlement on the 2018 NYLJ 's Top Settlements list. The settlement was recovered on behalf of a 70-year-old construction worker who was injured when he fell off a ladder while working on a construction site in Flushing . The suit claimed that fall resulted from an elevated-related hazard, as defined by New York Labor Law 240(1), and that the worker was not supplied proper safety equipment as was legally required under the statute.

— In , in the matter of the firm secured a mediated settlement on behalf of its client, the on the 2018 's Top Settlements list. The settlement was recovered on behalf of a 70-year-old construction worker who was injured when he fell off a ladder while working on a construction site in . The suit claimed that fall resulted from an elevated-related hazard, as defined by New York Labor Law 240(1), and that the worker was not supplied proper safety equipment as was legally required under the statute. $1.2 Million Settlement — In May 2018 , in the matter of Gonzalez v. Paramount Group Inc., the firm secured a $1.2 million settlement on behalf of its client, tied for the #46 largest settlement on the NYLJ's Top Settlements list for 2018. The matter involved a 44-year-old union labor worker who was struck by a falling cinder block while performing work on a renovation site wall from a scaffold. In the suit, it was alleged that the renovation site's tenant and premises' managing agent had negligently failed to provide a safe workplace by not bracing or securing the wall, in violation of New York State Labor Law.

"We are pleased to have the hard work of our attorneys and the results we've achieved on behalf of our clients recognized," said David H. Perecman, Founder and Lead Trial Attorney of The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. "We are dedicated to helping wrongfully injured individuals and their families secure the justice and compensation they deserve and our results are evident of that."

In addition to this year's honors, results achieved by The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. had been named to NYLJ's Top Verdicts & Settlements for 2017 and 2018.

Top Verdicts & Settlements listings are based on court records and data reported to NYLJ's affiliate VerdictSearch from the previous calendar year.

About The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Founded in 1983 by David Perecman, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, New York. The firm's attorneys concentrate their legal practices in all aspects of personal injury, including construction accidents, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and civil rights matters, as well as workers' compensation and Social Security Disability. Recognized by U.S. News for the past eight consecutive years as one of the Best Law Firms in America for Plaintiff's Personal Injury in New York, and distinguished among their peers for their professionalism, knowledge, and results by nationally-recognized organizations, including Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers®, the firm and its attorneys have recovered more than $500 million in verdicts and settlements on their clients' behalf. For more information, visit www.perecman.com .

