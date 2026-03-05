Peregrine Advisors Served as Sole Advisor on Century Mechanical Holdings Acquisition of Weston Trawick

IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Advisors announced that it served as exclusive M&A advisor in the acquisition of Weston Trawick, a Northern Florida-based electrical services provider, by Century Mechanical Holdings, a multi-division mechanical services platform operating across HVAC, plumbing, and electrical markets.

The transaction reflects continued consolidation across the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services sector, where strategic buyers are actively seeking established regional contractors with recurring service revenue, experienced leadership teams, and defensible market positions.

Weston Trawick has operated for more than 40 years, providing electrical, fire alarm, and data installation and service throughout Northern Florida. The acquisition expands Century's geographic density in the Southeast and strengthens its integrated service capabilities across commercial and residential end markets.

"Strategic demand for quality HVAC and broader MEP service providers remains strong," said Mike Jeub, Managing Director at Peregrine Advisors. "Buyers continue to prioritize businesses with durable maintenance revenue, established field operations, and scalable infrastructure. This transaction reflects the continued appetite for well-positioned contractors in growth-oriented markets."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Peregrine Advisors

Peregrine Advisors is an independent M&A advisory firm focused on HVAC, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services and other lower middle market businesses nationwide. The firm advises privately held companies and strategic acquirers on sell-side and buy-side transactions, with particular depth in service-oriented contractors generating between $5 million and $50 million in enterprise value.

With multiple recent and active engagements across the HVAC and MEP sector, Peregrine Advisors works closely with business owners evaluating succession, recapitalization, or strategic partnership opportunities in an active consolidation environment.

Media Contact:

Michael Jeub

949-781-0005

SOURCE Peregrine Advisors