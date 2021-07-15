Peregrine Connect Announces Groundbreaking Neuron ESB 3.7.5 Release

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Connect's leading application, API, and workflow integration platform today announces the Peregrine Connect Neuron ESB 3.7.5 release. As an integral part of the Peregrine Connect Integration Platform, Neuron ESB provides critical runtime facilities and features that collaboratively simplify the design, deployment, and management of an organization's enterprise integration needs.

Peregrine Connect Neuron ESB 3.7.5 release provides a suite of applications that helps organizations meet any integration demand – from on-premise and cloud applications to various data sources and devices. Using the Peregrine Connect Integration Platform, any number of workloads can be simplified, deployed, and monitored, from API Management and automated Workflow to scheduled integration flows and Alerting and Notifications.

Delivering Modern Day Integration to Increase Operational Efficiency for Enterprises of All Sizes

Neuron ESB 3.7.5 release focuses on agility and ease of use, enabling clients to reduce the total cost of ownership while eliminating many developments, deployment, and operational complexities experienced with many competitive products.

"With each release of Neuron ESB, we are continually focused on providing user-friendly features and Productivity out of the box. Neuron 3.7.5 is no exception, adding data mapping, containerization of Endpoints, and much more. We clearly beat competitive functionality and pricing offerings. The new features increase organizational efficiency and provide no-code solutions for our customers." - Marty Wasznicky, VP of Product, Peregrine Connect.

Neuron ESB 3.7.5 adds some exciting new features to the Peregrine Connect Integration Platform, some of which include:

