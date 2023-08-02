Peregrine Energy Solutions Establishes Partnership With Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation For Full Scale Renewable Energy Development Investment In Ontario, Canada

News provided by

Peregrine Energy Solutions

02 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Energy Solutions LLC ("Peregrine"), a U.S. based integrated and multi-technology clean energy platform with a focus on utility scale energy storage, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation ("SNGRDC"), the investment and development arm of Canada's most populated First Nations community with the mission to achieve economic self-sufficiency without compromising the values of the Six Nations Community.

With this MOU, Peregrine aims to expand its mission of the creation of multiple gigawatts of special class, high yield, utility-scale energy assets into the Canadian market by leveraging the Peregrine team's proprietary commercial and development strategy. Peregrine will develop and manage the projects along with consultation, advice, and investment from the SNGRDC.

Matt Jamieson, President & CEO of SNGRDC commented, "Battery investment in and around our community advances our Nation's focus on supporting the clean energy transition and will also generate value for our future members."  

Peregrine has already secured a 7 GW pipeline in the U.S. across multiple markets with site control and premium earning potential based on its proprietary prospecting method. The value of Peregrine's screening methodology has earned a portfolio of assets, currently listed on the Ascend Energy Exchange, the name the "Crown Jewels" from Gary Dorris, CEO of Ascend Analytics.

"The Peregrine team is grateful to have the support and trust of the SNGRDC as we aggressively pursue greenfield battery energy storage systems and renewable energy investments in the Ontario market," said Ryan Scalise, Vice President of Origination for Peregrine. "I am excited to work with the SNGRDC as our pipeline continues to grow with opportunities to develop and manage assets which bring stability to renewable energy markets, while potentially generating value for our stakeholders."

Peregrine Energy Solutions LLC seeks to source, develop, build and manage standalone battery energy storage and renewable energy assets across North America in an effort to unlock value in such assets. Assets developed and managed by Peregrine Energy Solutions are expected to benefit from an experienced team of renewable energy veterans who collectively bring over 20 gigawatts of renewable energy and storage facilities development experience to the projects they undertake.

About Peregrine Energy Solutions LLC 

Peregrine Energy Solutions is an integrated and multi-technology clean energy platform with a focus on utility scale energy storage that was established in 2022 through a partnership between Peregrine Energy Management and a global alternative investment manager with approximately $20 billion of assets. Peregrine Energy Solutions is a limited liability company formed in Delaware and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation

SNGRDC was launched in May 2015 with the mission to achieve economic self-sufficiency without compromising the values of the Six Nations Community. The focus of SNGRDC is to generate income, outside of the federal funding, to support Community priorities that affect the Six Nations Community as a whole. This includes improving social conditions, and contributing to a healthy & sustainable environment for individuals, families and businesses to thrive. SNGRDC manages the economic interests of the Six Nations Community both on and off reserve and has a focus on green energy investment. Returns generated by SNGRDC benefit the Six Nations Community for the collective benefit of all members.

Contact
Peregrine Energy Solutions
Chris Noonan
[email protected] 

SOURCE Peregrine Energy Solutions

