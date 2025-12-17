Peregrine Energy Solutions Partners with Wärtsilä, WHC, and a Fortune 500 Company to Deliver 500MWh Grid Scale Energy Storage Project Project Just Outside Dallas - Fort Worth

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Energy Solutions LLC (Peregrine), an integrated clean-energy platform focused on utility-scale battery storage, announced today that it is advancing construction of the Mallard Energy Storage (Mallard) project, 30 miles Northeast of Dallas. The 250 MW / 500 MWh installation is a key step in Peregrine's rapid buildout of next-generation grid infrastructure across ERCOT.

Mallard Energy Storage entered into a tolling agreement with a Fortune 500 Company, which will support their reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions in Texas. Mallard will utilize Wärtsilä's Quantum2 energy storage system — marking Peregrine's second utility-scale deployment using Wärtsilä technology, joining the 150 MW / 300 MWh Wizard Energy Storage Project under construction in League City, Texas. WHC Energy Services, LLC (WHC) will serve as the EPC contractor to facilitate Mallard's construction.

The project reinforces Peregrine's strategy: deploying large-scale, high-performance storage assets that strengthen grid reliability, enable renewable integration, and support Texas' long-term energy stability.

"Mallard represents our commitment to deploying innovative energy storage solutions that strengthen the grid and support a more resilient future. By partnering with Wärtsilä for technology, and WHC for construction services, we are delivering cutting-edge technology with top safety and security track records and best-in-class execution," said Hagen Lee, CEO of Peregrine Energy Solutions.

"Peregrine's vision and the dedication of its team have been instrumental in bringing the Mallard project to life. At Wärtsilä, we believe that decarbonization and efficiency go hand in hand, and this project exemplifies what's possible when innovative leaders come together. Mallard demonstrates how advanced technology and partnerships between organizations with conviction can accelerate the transition to a global renewable energy future," said Tamara de Gruyter, President of Wärtsilä Energy Storage.

"Our role in this initiative reflects our dedication to supporting innovative energy solutions that benefit both industry and community. Peregrine's leadership on the Mallard project is outstanding. We're proud to contribute to a project that sets a benchmark for excellence in construction and engineering," said Randel Badeaux, Sr. Vice President Power Sector, WHC.

Once operational, Mallard will provide critical flexibility and resilience to the ERCOT system by responding to rapid grid fluctuations, supporting renewable generation, and participating in key reliability services.

About Peregrine Energy Solutions

Peregrine Energy Solutions is an integrated and multi-technology clean energy platform with a focus on utility scale energy storage that was established in 2022 through a partnership between Peregrine Energy Management and a global alternative investment manager with approximately $20 billion of assets. Peregrine Energy Solutions is a limited liability company formed in Delaware and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Additional information is available at www.peregrineenergysolutions.com.

About Wärtsilä Energy Storage

Wärtsilä Energy Storage is a global leader in energy storage and optimization solutions, committed to enabling a 100% renewable energy future. Through its advanced GridSolv Quantum hardware and GEMS Digital Energy Platform, Wärtsilä delivers fully integrated battery energy storage systems that enhance grid flexibility, reliability, and sustainability. With over 19 GWh of energy storage deployed or contracted across over 130 sites worldwide, Wärtsilä combines proven technology with deep expertise to help utilities and developers accelerate the energy transition. Additional information is available at www.wartsila.com/energy/energy-storage.

About WHC Energy Services

WHC Energy Services, LLC, a Surerus Murphy Company, is a leading provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for energy infrastructure projects across North America. Founded in 1957, WHC has nearly seven decades of experience delivering pipelines, facilities, and power projects with a focus on safety, quality, and assured delivery. Today, WHC is at the forefront of the energy transition, constructing utility-scale solar farms, battery energy storage systems, carbon capture facilities, and hydrogen projects. Headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, and with offices throughout North America including Houston and Calgary WHC partners with clients to provide full-cycle project delivery, from early development and procurement support to construction and maintenance. Additional information is available at www.whcenergyservices.com.

