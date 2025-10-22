Peregrine Health and Arcare Expand Partnership to Deliver Behavioral Health Services in Underserved Communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Health, a national provider of behavioral health solutions for underserved communities, and Arcare, one of the country's leading Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) networks, today announced an expansion of the organizations' partnership aimed at increasing access to behavioral health services in rural areas. As part of the expansion, Peregrine Health will serve more than 70 Arcare clinics across Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi, providing behavioral health services to communities that previously had limited to no access.

Arcare and Peregrine Health have been partners since 2024, scaling access to behavioral health services in underserved communities across Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

"Together with Arcare, we are bringing vital behavioral health services to tens of thousands of people who likely would go untreated otherwise," said Adam Peebles, CEO of Peregrine Health. "Our expanded partnership creates access where it has not existed before, and that directly aligns with our mission to empower communities by improving the access, coordination, and continuity of behavioral health care."

Behavioral health provider shortages affect millions of Americans, and access is a critical need in rural healthcare. Peregrine Health has developed a leading technology platform and clinical support services with solutions tailored to the needs of FQHCs such as Arcare. Through their partnership, Arcare will now be able to offer more comprehensive mental health and substance abuse treatment options at its health centers across the four-state region.

"Health for all has always been our guiding principle at Arcare, and this collaboration brings that vision to life for behavioral health," said Dr. Steven Collier, CEO of Arcare. "By expanding our partnership with Peregrine Health, we can rapidly scale mental health services across the communities we serve. Thousands of patients, many in very rural areas, will now be able to see a counselor or psychiatric provider in their own community. This is a transformative step toward closing the access gap. Peregrine Health's expert clinical team and technology platform are helping us ensure that every patient receives the care and treatment they need, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay."

Peregrine Health and Arcare initially partnered in 2024 to serve the needs of a single location in Kentucky. The success of that pilot and the shared vision of the organizations ultimately led to this significant expansion, and Peregrine Health will now provide more than 50,000 patient visits to Arcare locations next year. Services will be provided through Peregrine Health's technology platform and telehealth capabilities.

About Peregrine Health Peregrine Health partners with healthcare organizations to expand access to behavioral health services in underserved communities nationwide. The company's technology-enabled care delivery model connects patients with licensed mental health professionals through a combination of telehealth and on-site services. For more information, visit www.peregrinehealth.com .

About Arcare Founded in 1986, Arcare is a medical network striving to fulfill its "Health for All" mission by specializing in primary care, behavioral health, chronic disease care, pharmaceutical care, and insurance. As a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center (FQHC), Arcare is able to care for every patient regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. For more information, visit www.arcare.net .

CONTACT:

Jeff Snyder

[email protected]

(615) 419-1670

SOURCE Peregrine Health