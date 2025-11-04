Peregrine Hospitality Kicks Off Early Cyber Savings Across Full-Service, Boutique, and Select Service Hotels

"Best Sale of the Year" offering up to 50 percent off stays through 2026, starts November 4

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Hospitality, a full-service hospitality company known for its precision, agility, and ownership mindset in managing world-class resorts and hotels, today announced the Best Sale of the Year, offering travelers exclusive savings on stays booked between November 4 and December 2, 2025, for travel through December 31, 2026.

With 40 destinations participating nationwide, Peregrine's collection spans coastal escapes, wine-country retreats, mountain resorts, and family-friendly getaways. Among the many properties included are Sheraton San Diego Resort, Silverado Resort, Camelback Resort, Killington Mountain Lodge, SpringHill Suites Navarre Beach, and its newest hotel, The Tess, Autograph Collection in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. Details on all participating hotels can be found here.

As part of Peregrine's Best Sale of the Year event, offers vary by booking type:

Individual guests can save up to 50 percent on stays and up to 15 percent off hotel gift card purchases of $100 or more, available at participating locations.

Groups enjoy added benefits, including waived or discounted resort fees, complimentary upgrades, valet parking, and welcome amenities.

Travel agents can offer clients commissionable rates featuring a free fourth night or 25 percent off.

"Our Best Sale of the Year invites travelers to plan ahead and experience the exceptional destinations that make our portfolio unique," said Sara Harper, Vice President, Marketing and E-Commerce, Peregrine Hospitality. "From beach and mountain resorts to wine-country retreats and boutique hotels, there's truly something for everyone."

The Best Sale of the Year rates are available for a limited time from November 4 through December 2, 2025, inviting travelers to lock in exceptional value for the year ahead.

For more information or to view participating properties and book a stay, visit https://www.peregrinehg.com/best-sale-of-the-year.

About Peregrine Hospitality

Peregrine Hospitality offers a complete range of services including hotel/resort management, development/project management and global sales support. Today, it serves 92 properties under direct management, asset management, or participating in the organization's global sales program in markets across the U.S., Fiji, the Maldives, Mauritius and Thailand. The portfolio includes distinctive resorts and boutique hotels with a wide range of amenities, including spa, golf, tennis and ski, as well as a collection of select-service properties. More information can be found at www.peregrinehg.com.

Media contact:

Maureen Richardson

River Communications

914-686-5599

[email protected]

SOURCE Peregrine Hospitality