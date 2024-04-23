Perelel Launches 'Fertility, Unfiltered' Series With Whitney Port To Champion Raw Motherhood Narratives to Break the Silence on Infertility and Loss and Teams Up With Baby Quest To Sponsor One Woman's IVF Journey

Whitney Port speaks, for the first time, about her decision to pursue IVF again following three years of infertility and four personal losses – on top of her surrogate's two losses

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perelel , the first and only female OB/GYN-founded vitamin company offering clinically-backed, targeted nutrition designed to meet the unique needs of women at various stages of their hormonal journey, partnering with podcast host and Perelel investor, Whitney Port, to launch "Fertility, Unfiltered" , a video series that pulls back the curtain on the detours, twists, and turns on the road to parenthood. In the debut installment, Whitney Port, for the first time, is speaking on camera about her three years of infertility, four personal losses, two losses experienced by her surrogate, and how she's ready to try again. To continue to support all women on their paths to motherhood, Perelel is joining forces with Baby Quest , a national nonprofit providing in vitro fertilization (IVF) financial assistance, to sponsor one round of treatment for a family in need.

Whitney's decision to speak openly about these challenges is rooted in her shared commitment with Perelel to normalize conversations around loss and infertility and to support the wellbeing of all women. Infertility affects an estimated 1 in 8 women in the U.S. and Perelel stands for supporting and embracing all journeys to motherhood, no matter what they may look like, by celebrating the beauty in every woman's story. Whitney's segment will air over 5-6 episodes hosted on the company's TikTok page along with a full-length cut on their Instagram page.

"Facing the unknown and the fears of what might not work can be overwhelming on this journey. I have found solace in my own resilience, pushing forward with the belief that every step brings me closer to the family I dream of," said Whitney Port, Fertility Activist, Podcast Host, and Perelel Investor. "I am grateful for the unwavering support of Perelel and their commitment to supporting all women on their unique paths to motherhood. Sponsoring an IVF treatment not only provides a financial lifeline but symbolizes a profound dedication to the countless individuals and families facing the challenges of infertility. Breaking the silence and stigma of infertility and pregnancy loss is liberating,"

"As the growth of my own family was marked not only by the births of my three beautiful children but by four pregnancy losses, I have an intimate understanding of the duality of joy and fear that go with each prenatal visit and the overall experience of pregnancy," said Victoria Thain Gioia, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Perelel. "We are so grateful to Whitney for sharing her raw take on this experience – and to Baby Quest for bringing financial hope to many who cannot conceive," she added.

Recognizing the emotional and financial toll that fertility treatments pose, Perelel is proud to partner with Baby Quest, who is known for their dedication to providing financial assistance for fertility treatments and surrogacy support. In sponsoring an IVF treatment, Perelel aims to alleviate some of these burdens, offering a glimmer of hope and support to families in need as they navigate the challenges of infertility.

From its inception, Perelel has been a fierce advocate for sustained improvements in the field of women's health. The company's 1:1 donation program, which provides prenatal vitamins to underserved communities for every new subscription, has donated $2.5 million in product donation and cash grants since launch. Most recently, Perelel announced the Perelel Pledge – a $10 million donation to Magee-Womens Research Institute and Good+ Foundation to fund women's health research and address longstanding gaps in maternal healthcare.

For more information about Perelel please visit perelel.com/pages/our-impact

About Perelel

Perelel is the first and only female OB/GYN-founded vitamin company offering clinically-backed, targeted nutrition designed to meet the unique needs of women at various stages of their hormonal journey. In 2018, Victoria Thain Gioia and Alex Taylor , both pregnant, found themselves navigating the wildly unregulated world of prenatals. Their paths to parenthood were marked by confusion, frustration, and loss. The realization about how incredibly complex women's bodies are and yet how overly reductive and simple most of the products on the market were, led to a search for superior solutions. The lack of information on what to consume during pregnancy and when to do so – along with a lack of industry regulations, inspired them to introduce a more precise and transparent approach to prenatal vitamins. Still today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not hold vitamins to the same standards as conventional foods or drugs, so manufacturers are responsible for handling safety testing, labeling, and quality standards themselves. This leaves consumers vulnerable to misinformation, predatory marketing, and a lack of control over their bodies. Launched in 2020 along with Medical Co-Founder Dr. Banafsheh Bayati, the company includes a line of 19 individual skus not including bundles with a focus on targeted nutrition for women at various hormonal life stages including prenatal, postpartum care, and general women's wellness. Each formula is meticulously developed in collaboration with a panel of certified OB/GYNs and multidisciplinary women's health experts, and consciously made to support women through key stages of their hormonal journey. Perelel supports improved research in women's health and more accessible education to fuel bodily empowerment and literacy – and has donated $2.5 million in product donation and cash grants since launch. In 2024, Perelel announced the Perelel Pledge – a $10 million donation to Magee-Womens Research Institute and Good+ Foundation to fund women's health research and address longstanding gaps in maternal healthcare.

About BabyQuest

Baby Quest Foundation is a non-profit charity awarding financial help for procedures such as in vitro fertilization (ivf), egg and sperm donation, embryo donation, egg freezing, and gestational surrogacy. Since their inception in 2012, the organization has awarded over 250 grants, totaling close to $3 Million dollars in cash and cash equivalents. They have helped produce 165 babies and counting. The charity respects diversity in ethnicity and sexual orientation in selecting grant recipients. For those struggling to conceive, infertility involves physical and emotional trauma. In addition, the financial aspect can be an insurmountable burden. With the high costs of assisted reproduction, a solution to infertility is often out of reach, allowing financial need to prevent many from becoming parents. Founder, Pamela Hirsch said, "Baby Quest has grown one grant, one IVF, one new baby at a time. More than anything, our grant program offers hope to many who feel lost."

