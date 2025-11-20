Perelel Secures $27M Growth Investment from Prelude Growth Partners to Reimagine Women's Health

The investment marks a significant milestone in Perelel's evolution from premier prenatal brand to comprehensive women's health company

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perelel , the first doctor-founded, research-backed supplement company for women, announced a $27 million investment from Prelude Growth Partners including participation from existing investors Unilever Ventures, Willow Growth Partners and Selva Ventures. The company is focused on continuing to provide clinically-proven products to support women throughout their entire hormonal lifecycle.

Perelel Co-Founders Victoria Thain Gioia, Alex Taylor and Dr. Banafsheh Bayati leveraged this proactive funding opportunity to replace early angel investors with a partner who would support the brand in its next stage of growth. Prelude Growth's conviction to invest was centered around Perelel's compelling brand positioning, high quality science-backed products and the strength of its business metrics. In just five years, the company has achieved profitability, doubled revenue year-over-year, consistently achieved category-leading retention of its subscribers and expanded to support women across multiple stages of life — from fertility and pregnancy to postpartum and perimenopause.

"This moment validates what we've built over the past five years: a business that proves women trust and return to brands that invest in clinical rigor and medically backed solutions," said Victoria Thain Gioia, Co-Founder and CEO of Perelel and mother of four. "As a women-founded firm with deep expertise in scaling consumer health and wellness brands, Prelude Growth understands both our market and our mission. Their proven ability to build category leaders makes them the ideal partner as we evolve beyond pregnancy and postpartum support into a comprehensive women's health company. We're so excited to add them to our bench of incredible female board members."

"The women's health category is at a breaking point with influencer-led brands and unproven product claims," said Alex Taylor, Co-Founder of Perelel and mother of two. "As a doctor-founded brand with a commitment to products backed by clinical rigor and robust research, we've built our reputation on a foundation of trust. That trust fuels our community and drives real connection — between us and our customers, and within every woman who chooses us."

Perelel remains focused on creating a world with more healthy, supported women. The timing proves critical: amidst a tidal wave of conflicting, unregulated information, women need clarity and trusted solutions. Perelel is redefining how brands can — and should — step up, filling this gap with doctor-formulated products, clinically-proven ingredients, life-stage continuity and meaningful investment in research.

"Perelel's doctor-founding coupled with its clinical validation and commitment to women's health research stands out in the category," said Neda Daneshzadeh, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Prelude Growth and mother of two. "We are extremely proud to partner with the team to support them in creating a powerhouse brand that is reimagining the future of women's health."

About Perelel

Perelel is revolutionizing women's health through targeted nutrition. Founded by an OB/GYN, Perelel offers research-backed vitamin routines and simplified daily wellness essentials tailored to key chapters of a woman's hormonal journey—from preconception to perimenopause. Built on a foundation of clinical expertise and uncompromising quality, Perelel is the trusted leader in fertility, pregnancy and postpartum nutrition—while also supporting her stage-specific, whole-body health. Perelel is breaking the one-size-fits-all model that has dominated the category for decades. Perelel was awarded the Clean Label Project Purity Award for most of its products in 2024, given to a select few products out of hundreds. For more information, visit https://perelelhealth.com/ .

About Prelude Growth Partners

Prelude Growth Partners is a leading consumer-focused growth equity firm that supports brands made for the new modern consumer. By partnering with founders and CEOs, Prelude Growth Partners provides deep category experience, value-added operational support, and a broad network to power the high potential, fast-growing consumer brands of tomorrow. Prelude Growth Partners seeks to make investments of $15 million to $100 million in each company, across branded consumer categories including food & beverage, health & wellness, beauty & personal care, pet and other consumer product and service companies. Representative past and current partner investments include: Perelel, Bachan's, MadeGood, Blueland, Banza, Fly By Jing, So Good So You, Skin Pharm, Sol de Janeiro, Summer Fridays, The Center Brands (including Naturium and PHLUR), Tower 28, OneSkin, Westman Atelier and Amylu. For additional information on Prelude Growth Partners, please visit www.preludegrowth.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn .

