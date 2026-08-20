Perelel's Latest Clinical Study Proves Efficacy Of Triple-Support Protein To Show Significant Benefits Across Metabolic and Cognitive Health in Women

New randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study adds to Perelel's growing body of clinical research designed to advance science-baked solutions in women's health.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perelel, the OB/GYN founded women's health brand built on clinical expertise and known for revolutionizing women's health through targeted, research-backed nutrition, today announced new clinical results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of its Triple-Support Protein, a patent-pending three-in-one formula combining plant-based protein, creatine monohydrate and low-FODMAP prebiotic fiber.

The four-week study, sponsored by Perelel and conducted by Dr. Abbie Smith-Ryan, Professor of Exercise and Physiology and Director of the Applied Physiology Lab at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, evaluated Triple Support-Protein's impact on glycemic control, metabolic biomarkers, feelings of fullness, and cognitive performance in 39 women ages 30-60 (average age 46). Compared with placebo, participants showed statistically significant improvements in total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels already within a normal range, along with increased feelings of fullness and improved spatial memory performance after 4-weeks of daily supplementation. The findings support Triple-Support Protein's role in glucose regulation, feelings of fullness, favorable LDL and cholesterol levels, feelings of fullness, and memory performance.

Built on a foundation of clinical rigor and uncompromising quality, Perelel is the trusted leader in fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum nutrition—while also supporting her stage-specific, whole-body health. This latest study is a continuation of Perelel's commitment to fund product-specific clinical trials that generate new data to advance science-backed solutions in women's health. While the individual ingredients in Triple-Support Protein have been studied independently, Perelel sought to generate direct clinical evidence on the complete formula in midlife women.

"We've always believed women deserve nutrition that is built around the science of their bodies—not a one-size-fits-all approach," said Victoria Thain Gioia, Co-Founder of Perelel. "This study takes that philosophy a step further by testing the complete formula in the women it was designed to serve. We're building a body of clinical evidence that can help raise the standard for what science-backed women's health nutrition looks like."

Triple-Support Protein combines three clinically researched ingredients designed to work across complementary areas of women's health:

Plant-based protein to support muscle health and feelings of fullness.

Creatine monohydrate to support muscle strength and power, with research around cognitive health.

Low-FODMAP prebiotic fiber to support digestive and metabolic health.

The study adds formula-level clinical evidence to the existing research on these individual ingredients, providing insight into how the combination performs over time in women.

The findings underscore Perelel's broader scientific approach: product development alongside OB/GYNs and women's health specialists, with innovation driven by real patient needs identified in clinical practice. By using up-to-the-minute clinical research to inform science-backed formulations and a high standard for quality and testing, the brand is helping move the category toward a more modern, evidence-driven model for women's health. In 2025–2026, Perelel completed multiple placebo-controlled clinical trials across key products, including its Conception Support Pack, Synbiotic Greens Powder, and Perimenopause Support Pack—reflecting a deep investment in product-specific clinical validation that remains uncommon in the vitamin category.

Perelel continues to invest in gold-standard clinical trials, rigorous third-party testing, and NSF/Clean Label Project certifications. Perelel's Triple-Support Protein achieved both NSF Certification and Clean Label Project Purity Awards, reinforcing the brand's commitment to safety, transparency, and clinical rigor. Triple-Support Protein is available now at perelelhealth.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Perelel

Perelel is revolutionizing women's health through targeted nutrition. Perelel, the OB/GYN co-founded brand—created by Victoria Thain Gioia, Alex Taylor, and OB/GYN Dr. Banafsheh Bayati— offers research-backed vitamin routines and simplified daily wellness essentials tailored to key chapters of a woman's hormonal journey, from preconception to perimenopause. Built on a foundation of clinical expertise and uncompromising quality, Perelel is the trusted leader in fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum nutrition—while also supporting her stage-specific, whole-body health. In just five years, Perelel has become one of the fastest-growing brands in women's health, with sustained profitability, strong year-over-year growth, and expansion into new categories including powders and midlife support, alongside a $27M growth investment from Prelude Growth Partners in 2025. Perelel is breaking the one-size-fits-all model that has dominated the category for decades. For more information, visit perelelhealth.com.

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SOURCE Perelel