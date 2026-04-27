Perelel Offers Research-Backed Alternative to Colostrum with Daily Resilience Complex, a Doctor-Engineered Formulation Featuring Lactoferrin and Collagen Peptides

This innovation reflects the latest clinical research and a growing demand for simplified, comprehensive daily support

LOS ANGELES, Apr. 27, 2026 Perelel, the first and only OB/GYN-founded vitamin company, announces the launch of Daily Resilience Complex, a new research-backed daily powder that combines lactoferrin and collagen peptides to support immune resilience, joint health, iron utilization, and gut health. Daily Resilience Complex is the latest addition to Perelel's growing powder category and reflects the brand's broader approach to simplifying women's wellness routines with comprehensive, clinically informed formulations that bring together multiple benefits into one simplified experience.

Daily Resilience Complex exemplifies Perelel's disciplined approach to innovation. Lactoferrin is one of the most clinically studied bioactive proteins found in colostrum, with research exploring its critical role in immunity and gut health, especially for women. Rather than delivering colostrum as a broader ingredient, Perelel leverages recent breakthroughs in manufacturing, using precision fermentation to isolate lactoferrin in a targeted, clinically informed, animal-free dose.

Designed to support systems that are often interconnected, this formula combines clinically studied lactoferrin with bioavailable collagen peptides. Lactoferrin supports immune modulation, iron utilization, and gut barrier defense, while collagen peptides provide structural support for connective tissue and help maintain intestinal lining integrity. Together, they reflect Perelel's science-backed approach to supporting the systems that help women feel and function at their best.

"Lactoferrin has a strong body of research, and delivering it in a targeted dose allows for more consistent use," says Dr. Banafsheh Bayati MD, OB/GYN, Co-Founder of Perelel, and mother of three. "We also prioritize safety and efficacy across life stages. As an OB/GYN, I see lactoferrin as the new standard for supporting iron utilization during pregnancy, which is why this formula is designed to be appropriate for all stages."

The launch builds on the success of Perelel's Triple-Support Protein, which helped establish powders as a meaningful part of the business and demonstrated consumer demand for solutions that reduce complexity without compromising efficacy. While Perelel's vitamin packs cater to stage-specific needs from preconception to perimenopause, the brand's powders offer foundational support designed to fit seamlessly into women's everyday lives.

"The response to Triple-Support Protein made it clear that women are gravitating toward solutions that do more, without adding complexity," adds Victoria Thain Gioia, Co-Founder and CEO of Perelel and mother of four. "With Daily Resilience Complex, we applied that same thinking by bringing together clinically studied ingredients that support how women feel day to day in one streamlined formula."

Daily Resilience Complex is designed as foundational, everyday support for women and is pregnancy and breastfeeding-safe. It is available at perelelhealth.com as a one-time purchase or a 30-60 day subscription ranging from $43-$51.

About Perelel

Perelel is revolutionizing women's health. As the first and only OB/GYN-founded vitamin company, Perelel offers clinically proven, research-backed vitamin routines and daily wellness essentials tailored to key stages of a woman's hormonal journey. Built on a foundation of clinical expertise and uncompromising quality, Perelel creates comprehensive, doctor-engineered formulations designed to simplify women's health routines and support her evolving needs across fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond. Perelel was awarded the Clean Label Project Purity Award for most of its products in 2024, given to a select few products out of hundreds. For more information, visit https://perelelhealth.com/

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SOURCE Perelel