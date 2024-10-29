Perennial Financial Services Welcomes Julian Locke

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennial Financial Services is excited to announce the addition of Julian Locke, CFP®, ChFC®, CRPC™, CDFA®, as Senior Vice President to their hybrid RIA, a prominent firm supporting LPL Financial affiliated financial advisors. With over two decades of experience, Locke is passionate about guiding clients through their financial journeys with confidence and clarity. Her extensive expertise and commitment to personalized service will enhance Perennial Financial Services' ability to deliver top-tier financial planning.

"My motivation comes from providing one-on-one service, building deep relationships with my clients, and helping them take the next steps in their lives," Locke said. "There is no cookie-cutter plan when it comes to financial planning. I listen to my clients, and we work together to decide what's next, with their thoughts, feelings, and values supported by my education and experience."

Locke was drawn to Perennial because of its ability to combine the resources and technology of a large firm with the personal touch and community feel of a smaller team. "Perennial stands out because of the way they equip financial professionals with the tools to offer their clients the best service possible, while maintaining strong values for human connections," she stated.

Locke has held various compliance and performance leadership roles, mentored dozens of advisors, and successfully recruited more than twenty professionals into the industry. Her reputation and proven track record promise to bring tremendous value to Perennial and its clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Julian to the Perennial team," said John B. Petrick, Senior Managing Director. "Partnering with someone of her caliber is a privilege. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Julian for many years to come."

About Perennial Financial Services

Perennial Financial Services is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 2004, Perennial Financial Services offers a turnkey platform for transitioning advisors pursuing independence without the burden of running the day-to-day operations, compliance and oversight associated with owning and operating an RIA. For more information, please visit www.gohybridria.com. Advisors associated with Perennial Financial Services are registered representatives with, and Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC, and maybe either investment advisor representatives of (1) LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor; or (2) Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC. a registered investment advisor. Perennial Investment Advisors and Perennial Financial Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.

