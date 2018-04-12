Perennials and Sutherland, LLC Announces New President Ted Chappell

Chappell brings over 20 years of leadership experience with him, overseeing international growth and strategic development at expanding companies, with particular experience in the luxury interiors market. Chappell joins the Perennials and Sutherland team in Dallas after serving as CEO at SieMatic Möbelwerke USA, a luxury kitchen furnishings company. Previously, Chappell led as President at Ann Sacks Tile & Stone in Portland, overseeing global business development and strategic direction. His past experience also includes serving as President at Poggenpohl USA, a luxury kitchen company, and Erco Lighting, a high-performance architecture lighting company. Chappell has a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University.

"We are incredibly impressed by Ted's background and proven abilities. He will not only bring a broader background of experience to our company, but will also provide great insight on future growth and direction," said David Sutherland, Chairman of the Board. "We look forward to continuing to be a leader in the international design community with Ted's guidance and strategic knowledge."

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. CEO David Sutherland and President Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for curating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture®, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics® and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Perennials Fabrics® is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics® and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

Sutherland Furniture® is a world leader in luxury outdoor furniture for modern lifestyles. The company has created the preeminent furniture brand through partnerships with the world's leading designers, along with utilizing the highest quality materials. View the full collections at sutherlandfurniture.com.

David Sutherland Showrooms are full-service, multi-line showrooms which serve the professional design market in showrooms and studios across the United States. For more information and locations, visit davidsutherlandshowroom.com.

