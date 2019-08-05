Perennials by Timothy Corrigan Embraces Grandeur

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials Fabrics and Rugs, the leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury performance textiles and accessories, has announced the debut of Perennials by Timothy Corrigan, a new collection of unique 100% solution-dyed acrylic fabrics and rugs inspired by the designer's passion for travel. Known for his richly layered interiors, celebrated designer Timothy Corrigan lends his worldly eye to Perennials' Fall 2019 collection. Perennials by Timothy Corrigan marks the first time a collaborator has simultaneously designed both fabrics and rugs for the brand. The collection debuts seven new fabric designs—Diamonds are Forever, Feel the Heat, Eastern Eden, Ivy League, Lattice Quo, More Moiré Stripe and Go for Baroque—as well as three new rug designs – Jardin, Regal Row, and Rippling Water.

Perennials by Timothy Corrigan offers elegance, yet remains comfortable, much like the designer himself. Corrigan takes inspiration from his projects around the globe, from California to Europe to Asia. Eastern Eden is inspired by traditional Chinoiserie prints and features an oriental palace vignette. The large-scale pattern, ideal for upholstery and drapery, is available in five reversible colorways: Newsprint, Bone, Cornflower, Aegean, and Cerulean. Also inspired by the Far East, Lattice Quo is a bamboo lattice pattern that feels exotic yet accessible. This classic motif is available in four colorways, Gecko, Maize, Wedgewood, and Cherry Bomb, and is woven in a reversible construction for increased color options.

Corrigan is well-known for his dramatic references to French design and furniture, but makes it relatable in everyday settings. Go for Baroque is reminiscent of a romantic damask quality and evokes this sense of grounded grandeur with an elaborate, stylized pattern. Available in seven rich colorways: Boudoir Blush, Tin, Delft, Venetian Gold, Champagne, Cerulean, and Cherry Bomb. As a complement to the traditional Go for Baroque, Diamonds are Forever features a graphic pattern of dimensional geometric shapes. This classic fabric is available in six colorways, Noir, Paper Bag, Green Tea, Wedgewood, Cerulean and Cherry Bomb. Feel the Heat—with colorways that range from tonal, like Flame Noir, White Hot and Blue Blazes, to the more colorful Green Flash and Fireside combinations—introduces an updated flame-stitch pattern to the Perennials line. Corrigan's timeless qualities perfectly complement his more classical styles, allowing for fun pattern play.

Incorporating natural elements into the collection, Perennials by Timothy Corrigan blurs the line between indoors and out—not only in design, but also durability. Ivy League features soft texture in a small leaf motif. It is available in three colorways, including Hello, Sailor!, Parchment and Sea Salt. Corrigan's More Moiré Stripe balances a textural faux bois with smooth, satin stripes. The neutral colorways, Nickel, Oyster, and Wedgewood, make layering easy. These transitional qualities can be styled to fit an array of aesthetics, from casual to elegant.

"I am thrilled to provide Perennials with designs that are outside their wheelhouse," says Timothy Corrigan. "I want to show clients that they don't need to make a tradeoff between elegance and everyday practicality. My next book, The New Elegance, perfectly aligns with Perennials' mantra of luxurious livability because that is what it means to live elegantly today."

Perennials by Timothy Corrigan is a landmark collection in that it is the first designer collaboration debut to feature both fabrics and rugs. Corrigan's rug designs beautifully represent his transitional capabilities. Regal Row is an opulent Tibetan Knot style inspired by antique oriental rugs. The design introduces a traditional pattern with intricate border, making it an ideal choice for indoor entertaining spaces. Reminiscent of a French chateau, Jardin is a plush Loop and Pile rug that takes cues from architectural gardens that rose to popularity in the 17th century. For his third rug design, Corrigan returned stateside, creating a pattern inspired by California beaches. Rippling Water is a handwoven Tibetan Knot style that invokes tranquility in its wave-like pattern. Corrigan's three performance rugs are available to be customized according to color and size. Designers and clients are welcome to design the rug of their dreams using the Perennials Rugs online colorizer.

"Perennials by Timothy Corrigan is a new direction for us, both in color and design," says Ann Sutherland, CEO of Perennials and Sutherland, LLC. "Color is having a resurgence and we are thrilled to have Timothy escorting us into his vibrant world. Timothy's sense of livable elegance perfectly aligns with the classic ethos of Perennials. Timothy is a delight to work with and professional in every aspect."

Woven from fine 100% solution-dyed acrylic yarn, Perennials' fade-, mildew- and UV-resistant fabrics and rugs are able to stand up to life's everyday adventures without sacrificing great design, making them uniquely suited to fit beautifully with any indoor or outdoor aesthetic. All Perennials fabrics are independently tested and certified in accordance with industry standards, including resistance to soil, water, UV radiation, tearing and abrasion. They are also bleach cleanable and easily maintained. The fabrics in this collection feature Perennials' Nano Seal™ finish for extra protection against the elements. More than just a coating, Perennials Nano Seal™ is molecularly bonded with the fibers providing long- lasting protection even after repeated washings.

Perennials by Timothy Corrigan is available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms worldwide. To view the full collection, visit www.perennialsfabrics.com. High-res images are available upon request.

About Timothy Corrigan

With offices in Paris and Los Angeles, Timothy Corrigan's timeless design philosophy combines European elegance with California comfort. He has been hailed in Architectural Digest as "Today's Tastemaker" and has been named to most of the design world's best designer lists, including the AD100, Elle Decor A-List, Robb Report's Top 40, the Luxe Gold List, and Departures Design Council. He has received numerous honors including the Institute of Classical Architecture So-Cal Legacy Award, The Design Icon Award, and the Star of Design Award. Timothy is the only American designer honored by the French Heritage Society for his restoration of several national landmarks in France.

Prior to forming his design firm in 1998, Timothy Corrigan had a successful career in advertising where he headed up Saatchi & Saatchi's Bates Worldwide's international operations.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. Founder David Sutherland and CEO Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for curating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics, and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Perennials Fabrics is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics® and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

