Perennials Expands Mexico Textile Manufacturing Plant

DALLAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials and Sutherland, LLC, leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury furniture, performance textiles and accessories, has announced the expansion of Perennials Textiles Mexico (PTM). The epicenter of Perennials' 100% solution dyed acrylic yarn production, PTM houses state-of-the-art facilities that feature safe and sustainable practices. The Company approved a physical expansion, doubling the amount of operational space, as well as an additional hundred full-time positions.

"We are calling this investment, Megalodon Project, due to its immense impact in creating a brighter future," says Miguel Maciel, the General Manager of PTM who is spearheading the onsite operations. "We are pleased that Perennials continues to grow in San Luis Potosi, which will provide direct benefits to our community and the state. This would not be possible without the commitment and quality of workforce within our operations, which continues to transcend borders."

PTM's innovative space provides room to meet the rapid increase in product demand, where electronically controlled looms can produce thousands of yards of fabric per month. The expansion represents a multi-million dollar investment by the Company and is well underway, with full operations expected to commence by Q-1 2022. "This significant investment represents the strength of the Perennials brand and the confidence that we have in our Perennials Textiles de Mexico management and staff," states Chief Operating Officer Chris Morris.

The expansion demonstrates Perennials' resolve to supply the domestic and global market with the highest quality 100% solution dyed acrylic performance textiles available to the trade as well as select retail partners, such as Restoration Hardware and Serena and Lily.

"PTM is a genuine reflection of the solid partnership we have in Mexico," says Ann Sutherland, CEO, of Perennials and Sutherland, LLC. "For 25 years, we have continued to meet our growing production needs, and our Mexican production has played a huge part in increasing Perennials' global sales."

Perennials Fabrics and Rugs are available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms and studios worldwide.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. David Sutherland and Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for creating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Sutherland Furniture is a world leader in luxury outdoor furniture for modern lifestyles. The company has created the preeminent furniture brand through partnerships with the world's leading designers. View the full collections at sutherlandfurniture.com.

David Sutherland Showrooms are full-service, multi-line showrooms which serve the professional design market across the world. David Sutherland Showrooms and Sutherland Perennials Studios are located in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dania, London, San Francisco, Atlanta, Laguna Niguel, Seattle, Scottsdale, Denver, Washington, D.C., Boston, Paris, Munich, and Mexico City.

Perennials Fabrics and Rugs is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

SOURCE Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

