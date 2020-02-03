Perennials Fabrics and Rugs Debuts Website Redesign

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials Fabrics and Rugs, the leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury performance textiles and accessories, is pleased to announce the redesign of PerennialsFabrics.com. Aiming to mirror a personalized and intimate showroom experience, the Perennials website now features upgraded navigation tools to guide users seamlessly through pages of inspiration, custom portfolios and enhanced product pages. The redesigned site, created by Plano-based agency Lifeblue, empowers and excites the user every step of the design process.

The mission of Perennials is to invigorate the design community with sophisticated resilient textiles—and a splash of trademark wit. The enhanced website mimics this brand mantra with an aesthetic facelift full of bold graphics and rich content. Reorganizing search functions and landing pages, users can now easily filter collections by color, abrasion rating, texture, and more. After receiving designer and representative feedback, the brand updated product pages design to display additional colorway options per quality, while also detailing durability ratings and dimensions. The website also tracks browsing data in order to target users with SKUs similar to their search history on the site. Looking for blue Tibetan knot rugs? Perennials will suggest similar styles, plus performance fabrics that may work as well.

Designers and trade members can also create separate project boards in order to organize quotes and desired SKUs per project. Additionally, while logged in as a trade member, designers can view pricing and inventory levels, making planning and budgeting a breeze! Backend updates improve the Perennials fulfillment process, decreasing lag time during the order process.

"As an organization that prides itself on saving the world from bad design, we're honored to work with Perennials, who revolutionized their industry more than two decades ago," says Phillip Blackmon, Lifeblue co-founder and Chief Experience Officer. "We wanted the new site to serve as their digital showroom. In doing so, we drove integration, optimizing the way Perennials operates, so for the first time, they can manage everything in one place – providing a faster, seamless experience for their own use and that of customers. We believe this site is the next step in Perennials' evolution, harkening back to their origins while propelling them forward."

With a strategic focus on inspiring moments and customer education, content creation became a key component of the website redesign in early discovery stages. The final site features new brand videos that detail care instructions and educate users on points of difference. Additionally, Perennials introduces The Spill, a blog section including designer interviews, industry commentary, design trends, and behind-the-scenes content.

"Perennials continues to evolve as the leading manufacturer of performance luxury textiles while keeping up with the modern design community's ever-changing needs," says Perennials Founder and CEO Ann Sutherland. "We went the extra mile seeking feedback from designers, sales representatives, fulfillment team members, and many more in order to create a site that truly delivers in respect to service, design, and engagement. We are thrilled to kick off the next Perennials era with the new site launch."

In addition to new features rolling out, the Perennials Rugs Visualizer will continue to thrill designers. Allowing them to choose from hundreds of color and style combinations to find the best underfoot solution for a space, the Visualizer combines Perennials' performance technology with endless personalization.

Discover these new features and browse the Spring 2020 Perennials Fabrics and Rugs collection, In the Mix, by visiting www.perennialsfabrics.com.

About Lifeblue

Lifeblue is a full-service digital media company that strategically partners with organizations to grow their social, cultural or economic impact in the world by creating experiences people love. It delivers tailored strategies, including digital platform development, website design, and content marketing, that reduce friction points and improve the customer journey.

Lifeblue strives to be a leader in the movement to improve web accessibility by focusing on responsible design from the outset of its projects. That commitment to the community earned them the distinction as one of only five Certified B Corporations headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Among the 13-year-old company's clients are Heifer International, the Dallas Arboretum, Voly.org and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. Founder David Sutherland and CEO Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for curating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics, and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Perennials Fabrics is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics® and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

