Perennials Offers a Great Escape with Villa del Sol Spring 21 Collection

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials Fabrics and Rugs, the leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury performance textiles and accessories, has announced the debut of Villa del Sol, a new collection of vibrant 100% solution-dyed acrylic fabric and rug designs for Spring 2021. Perennials invites clients to escape from reality for a moment with fabrics and rugs inspired by breezy palms and tranquil resorts. Villa del Sol introduces three fabric qualities –Palmetto, Breezy, and Breakwater – alongside colorways like Outta the Blue, Lapis, Verdigris, Smoky Quartz, Ginger, Peony, Morning Glory, and Confetti. Perennials Rugs presents five new rug designs, including the introduction of a flatwoven shag construction—Shaggy, Fade Away, Tide Pool, Matrix, and Euphoria.

Villa del Sol aims to create sanctuary spaces with a selection of lush textiles. Palmetto is a lively botanical quality with a tropical pattern. Available in five colorways like Topaz and Verdigris, Palmetto brings to mind exotic travels – no passport necessary. Breezy features a fun easy leaf motif dancing across the fabric. The fresh pattern evokes a serene scene and is available in four colorways: Lapis, Sunshine, Mouse, and Seedling. Highlighting Perennials' technical innovation, Breakwater is quality with luxe depth as the result of contrasting high and low yarn colors. The tactile quality is available in six colorways such as Outta the Blue, Bronze, and White Sands.

In addition to new patterns and textures, Villa del Sol offers old favorites in novel colorways. A new "favorite child" of the product development team, In the Loop in the Confetti coloway is a fun boucle with tons of personality. In the Loop Confetti features specks of color in an array of colors, similar to… confetti! Outta the Blue is a light blue colorway reminiscent of warm lagoons and striped umbrellas in the south of France. The soothing hue is available in Perennials staples like the Go To Stripe, Homespun, Rough n' Rowdy and Ishi.

"Though 2020 had its ups and downs, it did provide us with the chance to make the home a sanctuary again," says Ann Sutherland, Founder and CEO, Perennials. "In designing Villa del Sol, we aimed to offer clients this sense of not only peace, but also the rejuvenation you would find through travel. Many are stuck at home, so we included beautiful patterns that you would find at a lush resort. Through Villa del Sol, Perennials will bring the resort to you!"

The Perennials Rugs team spared no expense when it came to new rug designs for Spring 2021. Euphoria is a multicolor Tibetan knot style that elicits excitement and happiness. The beautiful color blending and hand-knotted construction emphasizes Perennials' iconic craftsmanship. Tide Pools is a gorgeous drop stitch rug featuring energetic color variation, a la a watercolor painting. Tide Pools is debuting in a deep Verdigris colorway, yet can be customized for any space with thousands of pom colors to choose from. Ideal for outdoor areas, Matrix is a flatwoven rug with small-scale geometric design that accents any aesthetic with ease.

An innovation for Perennials Rugs, Fade Away is the first design to feature an ombre design in both the warp and the weft. By leveraging the yarn colors in both directions, Perennials incorporates a wide array of shades into one rug. The enhanced and exaggerated bundle-like appearance of the warp adds depth and dimension to a traditional flat weave. Perennials created Shaggy, the new shag construction, by combining a flatwoven base and supplemental shag woven into it for a funky take on a classic design. Shaggy features a customizable 19mm long shag/pile height. Clients can now add the shag pile to most of Perennials' existing flat woven designs for an extra pop.

Woven from fine 100% solution-dyed acrylic yarn, Perennials' fade-, mildew- and UV-resistant fabrics and rugs are able to stand up to life's everyday adventures without sacrificing great design, making them uniquely suited to fit beautifully with any indoor or outdoor aesthetic. All Perennials fabrics are independently tested and certified in accordance with industry standards, including resistance to soil, water, UV radiation, tearing and abrasion. They are also bleach cleanable and easily maintained. The fabrics in this collection feature Perennials' Nano Seal™ finish for extra protection against the elements. As with all Perennials rug designs, Villa del Sol rug designs are completely customizable by color and size according to project. With thousands of poms to choose from, designers have the freedom to create their own spin on any Perennials rug for any space—indoors or out.

